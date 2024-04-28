Google plans to invest $2 billion to build data center in northeastern Indiana, officials announce





Google plans to invest $2 billion to build a data center in northeast Indiana that will help power its artificial intelligence technology and cloud business, company and state officials said Friday.

A data center planned for Fort Wayne was announced in January. However, Google disclosed the cost of the project on Friday and said it is expected to create up to 200 new jobs, including data center technicians and support services, the Journal Gazette reported.

The data center, located in the city about 120 miles (190 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, will help Google accelerate “AI innovation and the growth of Google Cloud's business for customers around the world,” Gov. Eric Holcomb's office said. said in a news release.

Google says the new data center will join a network of Google-owned and operated data centers around the world that “keep the internet running” and power digital services like Google Cloud, Gmail, Search, Maps, and more. It is said that it will become.

“Together, Fort Wayne and Google will power our digital future, including AI innovation across enterprise and consumer services,” said Joe Cava, vice president of data centers at Google. Ta.

Friday's announcement comes as Amazon Web Services, Amazon's cloud computing division, plans to build a data center near the town of New Carlisle in northern Indiana, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of South Bend. The move came a day after the company announced plans to invest $11 billion. The project is expected to create at least 1,000 jobs.

