Google parent company Alphabet joins the $2 trillion club as a result of showing strength in AI





Alphabet Inc. closed decisively on Friday, with its market capitalization exceeding $2 trillion for the first time. A strong earnings report reassured investors that Google's parent company will be a major player in the artificial intelligence space. The stock rose 10% to $171.95, the company's all-time high. It's been valued at $2.15 trillion, a significant one-day increase since July 2015. The prepayment added about $200 billion to the company's market capitalization, making it one of the largest single-day value additions in stock market history. The stock has increased 23% this year, compared to a 5.3% rise in the Nasdaq 100 index.

The $2 trillion milestone comes after the company reported higher-than-expected revenue due to strong performance in its cloud computing division. Growth in AI is accelerating demand for cloud, while Alphabet also encouraged investors by introducing a dividend and announcing a $70 billion stock buyback program.

Alphabet is very well run, its free cash flow is absolutely amazing, and it has a huge R&D budget, so who knows which company will have the best AI products? , Chief Wayne Kaufman said it's hard to bet on this. Market Analyst at Phoenix Financial Services.

The stock has topped the $2 trillion mark on an intraday basis in 2021 and earlier this month, but this is the first time Alphabet has closed above that level. In doing so, it enters rare territory, with only Apple, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, and NVIDIA exceeding this threshold. Driven by massive demand for AI chips, Nvidia surpassed $2 trillion earlier this year, but Amazon.com itself isn't far behind.

The road to $2 trillion was a bit of a bumpy one. The stock has been volatile amid some high-profile criticism of the company's AI products, and before the latest report was released, some investors had been investing heavily in the space for years. Still, they had doubts about the company's ability to compete with companies like OpenAI in this important space.

Wall Street remains broadly positive on the stock, with nearly 85% of analysts tracked by Bloomberg recommending a buy. Both revenue and sales are expected to grow at double-digit rates annually through 2026.

Furthermore, stock prices continue to appear undervalued. The stock trades at approximately 23.5 times its estimated PER, making it one of the cheapest of the so-called “Magnificent Seven.” The stock trades at a discount to the Nasdaq 100 and only slightly above its 10-year average multiple.

