Google Pixel tablet relaunch: news, rumors, prices, release date





Google isn't really known for its love of tablets. Android 3.0 Honeycomb was the first version to support large screen devices, but was primarily seen as a stopgap measure to curb the rise of tablets changing the experience for phones only (Samsung and HTC for example). However, this release was so rushed and terrible that Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich was released six months later. Google also doesn't seem keen on making its own Android tablets, whether it's the old Nexus brand or the short-lived Pixel C, but that doesn't mean its own fans haven't been asking for an official Google tablet for years. It finally happened about a year ago with the Pixel Tablet. The Pixel Tablet presented this large device as different from the iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab. But rather than launching a new Pixel Tablet 2 this year, Google appears to be making a rather unusual move by relaunching an existing model, and from what we've been hearing so far, it's likely to receive mixed reviews. It seems like it will happen.

Designer: Google

Google Pixel Tablet: Design

The most important thing about this “relaunch” is that there's no word on any major internal or external changes to the Google Pixel, and that's not entirely a bad thing. There are also whispers about a new darker color option, but that seems unlikely at this point. The design of the Pixel Tablet is primarily driven by Google's vision of what a tablet is actually for, which boils down to being a device to keep you at home rather than something to take with you wherever you go. It will be.

The Google Pixel Tablet's aesthetic is simple, homely, and a bit traditional. Unlike the flat, sharp edges of the current Apple iPad, Google's design has curved sides and a more gentle feel. Not something to flaunt outdoors, but perfect for lounging around the house. The main reason for this is that Google's tablets aren't intended for on-the-go productivity or entertainment; they're mostly portable smart displays for controlling smart devices, making video calls, playing music, and more. Because it is. The fact that the Pixel Tablet can only be purchased with a charging speaker dock adds a lot to its identity.

This is the exact same Pixel Tablet that Google is said to be “relaunching” in just two weeks, but with a few tweaks. Tablet accessories are changing and this speaker charger will no longer be bundled with his Pixel tablet by default. The only thing that will change is the lineup of accessories, but the messages conveyed by the products will also change slightly. Curiously, the design remains the same, so it's not a complete identity refresh either.

Google Pixel Tablet: Specifications and Software

It is unlikely that we will see any internal changes either. This means that we will first see the same specifications as in 2022, such as the Tensor G2 processor and his 8 GB of RAM. The truth is, the Pixel Tablet hardware is well suited for the purpose and can even support a little gaming. However, it's a little uncertain whether that will continue to be the case beyond 2024, especially as Google opens up its devices to new use cases that may demand even more from the hardware.

The fundamental change is that Google will no longer ship Pixel tablets with charging speaker docks. This has important implications regarding price. But more importantly, it's rumored that new accessories will be introduced, namely an official Google stylus and keyboard for tablets, such as a keyboard cover like the one sold for the Galaxy Tab S9. Unfortunately, there are no leaks regarding the design of these products, but given the design of the official Pixel tablet case, we would expect something to match the aesthetics of the tablet as well.

Designer: Samsung

Of course, the Pixel Tablet supports a wide range of styluses that implement the USI 2.0 standard, as well as the myriad Bluetooth keyboards on the market. But having an official Google stamp sends the message that the Pixel Tablet is also great for creativity and productivity, whether it's creating art, scribbling notes, or typing documents. A keyboard case is also useful if you want to take it out of the house and set up a temporary office somewhere in a cafe (just kidding). While the Pixel Tablet's hardware may still be capable, resource-intensive apps can easily hit a wall in this configuration.

As for software, the Pixel Tablet will continue to run Android 14 by launch, but we expect the update to remove more AI-related features. In particular, “Circle to Search” is now easier to perform with a stylus, and the ability to quickly type on a keyboard makes Google's NotebookLM AI-powered app even more useful. The Google Pixel Tablet goes from home use to digital nomad, allowing you to enjoy and use Google services on a big screen wherever you are.

Google Pixel tablet: price and release date

Google's new pricing strategy will be controversial. Meanwhile, you'll finally be able to buy a Pixel tablet on its own without being forced into a charging speaker base. Assuming the base standalone still costs $129, the standalone Pixel Tablet could be available for just $379, and hopefully a little less. This makes the tablet easier to use, especially for people who have good quality speakers.

On the other hand, all accessories must be purchased separately, and the price tag may be difficult to swallow. Rumor has it that the Pixel stylus and keyboard could cost around $100 each, with the complete mobile office package costing $579. If you also want a home base in your home, the total cost is $699. Sure, the Apple Pencil is already $120, but that's normal for an Apple product. We can only hope that these numbers are rough estimates.

As for when all this will be discontinued, the May 10th “relaunch” of the Pixel Tablet is hinted at. This is a rather strange strategy considering that Google I/O 2024 will be held on May 14th. The only way this would make any sense at all is if a new Pixel Tablet 2 or Pixel Tablet Pro were announced there, but that would be important right away. Pixel tablets will not restart upon arrival unless the accessory is 100% compatible with the new Google tablet.

Google Pixel Tablet: Final Thoughts

While it may not be launching a new tablet, it's actually heartening to hear that Google is continuing to support its only tablet with software updates as well as new accessories. However, these are accessories that the company could have released from day one, but that would probably have confused the message the company was trying to convey. By focusing on home benefits, the company tried to differentiate the Pixel Tablet from the iPads and Galaxy Tabs on the market. Now it's sending a different message: It's finally safe to go out.

But it also makes the Pixel Tablet feel old and outdated, which is a bit worrying considering Google's history with Android tablets. While it won't be discontinuing its tablet product line any time soon, the lack of an immediate replacement may lead some to wonder if Google will milk the existing models and exit. Then again, Google is notorious for discontinuing successful products after a few generations, so the fate of the Pixel Tablet is always up in the air anyway.

