Sundar Pichai decisively suppresses revolt by Google employees





Last year, it became clear that Silicon Valley companies that can satisfy Wall Street solely through massive growth are finally having to embrace the real world. This meant cutting staff, cutting costs, and doubling profits. It also meant cutting out outlandish moonshot ideas that sounded cool but were a waste of money. And that meant putting an end to the myth that these companies care about their employees doing their best work. That was the stark message Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Sundar Pichais sent in a recent memo to employees amidst the company's dissatisfaction with the $1.2. At least 50 Google employees have been fired for their involvement in office protests in a contract to provide cloud services to Israel (shared with Amazon).

Mr. Pichet's tone was a stark departure from the company's traditionally sensitive approach to employee activities. not now. Pichai writes: This is too important a moment for companies to be distracted. ”

“Through most of his tenure, Mr. Pichai has been described in many quarters as a peacetime CEO.” Visionaries before us, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Larry Page.

Things changed in late 2022 when OpenAI released ChatGPT to fire the first salvo in the artificial intelligence war, defeating Google in its breakthrough. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who was quick to invest in OpenAI, has since laid down the line and made it clear that he believes Google's business model is now at risk. They have to protect everything,” he said.

Faced with a dispute between Alphabet and the company, the mild-mannered Mr. Pichai is under pressure to bring the situation under control. This is not working at all. The deployment of AI by companies has been confusing, controversial, and plagued by the perception that they are falling behind their competitors. The company's cloud business remains in third place in market share, behind Microsoft and Amazon. “It's telling that Brin recently returned to Google like a retired general back in the trenches,” says the Wall Street Journal.

So when Google employees staged sit-ins and other protests against the company's involvement in Project Nimbus, the company did not hesitate to forcibly remove unruly people. “All of the people whose employment was terminated were personally and conclusively involved in the sabotage within the building,” Google said in a memo to employees. The group “No Skills for Apartheid'' disputes this, saying some bystanders who did not participate were also fired.

Would things have been handled differently a few years ago?

It's hard to say. Sit-ins are a terrible form of business disruption. And Google fires employees who spoke out about corporate ethics, submitted poorly researched papers about the differences between male and female engineers, and claimed the company's AI was sentient. This isn't the first time I've done it.

But what seems certain is that unlike in 2018, when it decided to pull out of Project Maven, a Pentagon contract involving the use of AI, Google has no intention of heeding the protesters' demands. I'm saying that. The episode sparked a new debate about what role American technology companies should, or perhaps should, play in strengthening the technology capabilities of the United States and its allies. Google erred in keeping its employees happy and maintaining a “don't be evil” culture.

Jeff Bezos Amazon took a different approach. “This is a great country and we need to protect it,” he said at the time the company was battling Microsoft for a lucrative cloud contract with the Pentagon. Employees who don't agree with that will be able to work elsewhere, and Google is now telling its employees to consider the same thing. “America's military-industrial complex is rapidly expanding from the nation's capital to Silicon Valley,” concludes a recent report from the Watson Institute for International Studies. Brown University Public Relations Officer. From 2018 to 2022, Alphabet received $4.3 billion from U.S. defense spending, compared to $13.5 billion for Microsoft and $10.2 billion for Amazon. Like other industries, the defense sector is also working to integrate cutting-edge AI, with venture capital pouring into defense technology startups, with Pitchbook predicting $100 billion between 2021 and 2023. This is more than the previous seven years combined.

Opportunity is on the table. Google wants it, but is afraid of missing out. “We don't have time for employees to spend their working hours talking about disruptive issues or debating politics,” Pichai declared.

Looking at Google's plight, he's probably right.bloomberg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/opinion/online-views/sundar-pichai-has-firmly-put-down-an-employee-rebellion-at-google-11714288864449.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos