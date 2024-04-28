Google Pixel 8a borrows AI features and seven years of updates from Pixel 8





Google is set to announce its next-generation affordable Pixel 8a at the Google I/O 2024 conference on May 14th. There are speculations that the 8a will build on the strengths of the previous generation to provide users with an affordable yet powerful smartphone experience. Not only that, the new Pixel 8a is expected to take inspiration from the Pixel 8 series, showcasing a more curvaceous design, enhanced AI features, and a commitment to long-term software support.

Let's take a closer look at everything we know so far about the new Pixel 8a, based on speculation and rumors.

design and display

The Pixel 8a is expected to borrow design cues from the Pixel 8 and feature more curved edges compared to the previous generation Pixel 7a. Leakage suggests it maintains the same IP67 water and dust resistance rating. However, unlike the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 8a may have thicker bottom bezels to differentiate it from higher-end models.

The display is rumored to be a 6.1-inch AMOLED panel, the same size and resolution as the Pixel 7a. However, there is good news too. The refresh rate has been increased from 90Hz to 120Hz, which is expected to be on par with competing phones in the same price range.

performance and camera

Under the hood, the Pixel 8a is expected to feature a slightly older version of the Tensor G3 chipset and Mali-G715 GPU. Although not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, this chipset is expected to handle everyday tasks with ease.

The Pixel 8a is said to feature a dual-camera setup similar to the previous generation 7a, with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter. This camera setup, combined with Google's advanced AI software, is expected to deliver superior photo and video quality, making the device a strong competitor in the budget smartphone market.

AI features

According to Android Headlines. One of the standout features of the Pixel 8a is that it includes the same AI features as the Pixel 8 series. These include Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, Night Sight, and Circle to Search. These advanced AI features enhance the user experience, providing features that improve photos, audio quality, and overall device usability.

Software and updates

Google's commitment to software support is one of the Pixel 8's key selling points, and the affordable 8a is no different. The device will be provided with his 7 years of security updates, so users will have access to the latest security patches for a long time. There is some speculation about the period of OS updates, but the Pixel 8a is expected to receive four years of major OS updates, just like its predecessor.

storage and price

The Pixel 8a is expected to offer 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which is a significant improvement over previous budget Pixel devices. As for pricing, leaked information suggests that the Pixel 8a will be priced similar to the Pixel 7a, which was priced around Rs 50,000 at launch. However, there are rumors that the price may increase due to improved specifications.

Google Pixel 8a release date

Based on the A-series launch timeline so far, the Pixel 8a could be available for purchase as soon as its announcement at Google I/O 2024, as early as May 16th.

However, it is important to note that all of the above information is based on speculation and has not been verified by Google. However, it does paint a strong picture of what we can expect from the next-generation Google Pixel 8a smartphone.

Issuer:

Divya Bhati

date of issue:

April 27, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/google-pixel-8a-to-borrow-ai-features-and-7-years-of-updates-from-pixel-8-2532497-2024-04-27 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos