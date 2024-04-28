Google is in the best position among AI companies





Investing.com — A look at this week's biggest analyst moves in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

Microsoft Azure could become the largest hyperscale provider

Microsoft (NASDAQ:) stock rose on Friday after the world's largest company reported first-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations.

This publication further highlights Microsoft's unique position as an AI frontrunner and demonstrates the strong demand for AI-powered services that played a key role in the better-than-expected performance of our leading Azure cloud business. .

Looking to the future, Amy Hood, the company's chief financial officer, said capital spending will increase “significantly” to meet the growing demand for generative AI products.

Bernstein analysts saw this as a sign that Microsoft's management is “expecting” a “significant” increase in cloud revenue.

“We also see this as a sign that Microsoft is taking the lead in AI and that Azure could become the largest and more important hyperscaler provider,” Bernstein analysts said in a note to clients. ” he said.

“If this trend continues, AI will become a major long-term revenue driver for Azure, requiring a reassessment of Azure's potential scale,” they added.

BMO says Google is in the best position as an AI competitor

Alphabet (NASDAQ:) stock surged 10% to a new all-time high on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2024 earnings.

In addition to beating Wall Street expectations on revenue and bottom line, the owner of Google (NASDAQ:) announced its first-ever dividend of 20 cents per share and committed to $70 billion in new stock buybacks. The program was approved and attracted further investor attention.

Additionally, the company said its capital expenditures (CapEx) surged to $12 billion in the same period as it continued to make significant investments to improve its generative AI capabilities.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets commented on the publication, saying they view Alphabet as “one of the best-positioned AI competitors.”

“Q1 2024 highlighted the effective monetization of our transition to the new GenAI platform, with Search & Other, YouTube Ads, and Google Cloud exceeding our growth expectations by 260bps, 720bps, and 190bps, respectively. “This is primarily due to GenAI products,” they noted.

Rosenblatt raises Meta stock PT on rising capital spending outlook

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:) spooked investors Wednesday by forecasting higher expenses and lower-than-expected revenue, resulting in a nearly $200 billion decline in stock market value.

The company's stock price fell about 15% in after-hours trading, and its market capitalization fell to about $1 trillion, as concerns grew that the increased costs of developing AI would outweigh its benefits.

However, following the announcement, Rosenblatt analysts reiterated their bullish view on Meta.

The investment banking firm raised its price target on the stock from $520 to $560.

Rosenblatt said Metas' report shows the company's revenue growth outlook for this quarter is solid but slowing.

Still, analysts believe the highlight of the report was Metas' spending plan.

The lower end of 2024 total expense guidance of $96 billion to $99 billion has been raised by $2 billion for 15% to 19% year-over-year growth, with Meta expecting increased infrastructure costs (AI-driven) and litigation costs. , they wrote.

Capital spending “to accelerate infrastructure investment” to support the “AI Roadmap” is now expected to be in the range of $35 billion to $40 billion, compared to $30 billion to $37 billion previously. analysts added.

Metas management highlighted challenges ahead, including tighter comparisons with contributions from Chinese advertisers, which boosted growth by 3 percentage points in the first quarter of 2024.

Rosenblatt said the lack of a formal full-year earnings outlook has raised concerns that 2024 profit margins could stagnate or decline.

However, analysts added that they expect these new AI investments to re-accelerate sales within a year or two, as was recently seen with Reels.

Converting from AI stocks is fast – JP Morgan

Analysts at JPMorgan said this week that it's too early to move away from AI stocks, despite concerns that have contributed to the recent market selloff.

In particular, concerns about a potential slowdown in AI infrastructure development led to a drop in technology company stocks, leading to a sharp decline in companies that rely on AI.

While the ongoing debate over how long AI infrastructure development will be paused remains a key concern among investors, Nvidia's (NASDAQ:) impending product transition may be a short-term It's the latest flashpoint in concerns over air pockets. “Investors appear to be more broadly confident about the long-term drivers of AI investments over a multi-year period,” the bank said.

“Amid these concerns, investors are increasingly looking at exits from AI groups to some non-AI and macro-leveraged companies.”

Still, JPMorgan believes it is premature to justify optimism about a shift away from AI stocks and into non-AI sectors based on recovery expectations, given current data and early Q1 earnings reports. ing.

“Consumer spending appears to be troughing and plateauing, while we have yet to see significant changes in spending intentions to raise hopes for recovery for struggling industries such as telecoms and enterprise. “There's almost no sign of that,” he said, adding that it was due to rebounding.

Citi is bullish on Lam Research, sees AI storage SSDs as the next driver for stock price gains

Citi Research analysts this week gave Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:) a Buy rating and encouraged investors to take advantage of the buying opportunity presented by the post-earnings pullback.

As Citii highlighted, Lam Research delivered a beat-and-raise quarter, indicating the company beat analyst expectations and subsequently revised its revenue estimates upward.

The company maintains LRCX as the number one device and sees NAND WFE recovery in the second half of 2024 with high-density AI storage SSDs as the next catalyst for the stock price, the analyst wrote.

Lam also revised upward the outlook for wafer fabrication equipment (WFE), clarifying that the revision reflects the latest analysis of industry trends rather than a new internal forecast for calendar year 2024.

