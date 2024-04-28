Google Chat is working on conversation summarization powered by Gemini





Overview AI-powered smart summaries are coming soon to Google Chat for Android, allowing users to manually generate summaries. Similar to his Gmail overview powered by Gemini, Chat Smart Overview helps users save time and work more efficiently. When available, users will be able to generate an AI summary by long-pressing a conversation.

AI chatbots are everywhere today, with major companies like OpenAI and Google leading the way. The latter's work with Gemini has expanded to some Workspace services, allowing users to get more done in far less time. There's already a lot you can do with Gemini, but the ability to generate summaries is one of the most used tools, and Gmail for Android is its latest recipient. We're now learning that similar AI-based summaries may also be sent to Google Chat.

PiunikaWeb officials investigated the Google Chat app for Android and found a string that mentions an AI-based conversation summarizer feature called Smart Summary. While Chat already offers automatic summaries, the strings indicate that users can also manually generate summaries for specific threads on demand, and Google says the feature will be updated with this support. It will be available on the page soon.

Given that the Gmail app recently received a similar overview powered by Gemini, it was only a matter of time before chat apps received similar treatment. The app's strings reveal how users can activate these summaries for chat conversations, but her mention of Duet AI in the code hasn't been updated in a while. It shows that. To refresh your memory, Google rebranded his Duet AI to Gemini for Workspaceback in February to maintain consistency between products.

How do smart summaries work?

I don't have any screenshots detailing what Smart Summary on Chat looks like, but it looks similar to this email summary feature in Gmail (pictured above), apart from some minor UI differences that you might expect. There is a possibility. Meanwhile, a string revealed by PiunikaWeb reveals that users can activate Smart Summary by long-pressing a conversation (and possibly tapping a button). This seems easy enough.

Google Chat also warns users that these summaries “may not always be understood correctly” and “do not represent Google's views,” which is a cliché for AI products in 2024. becomes. The ability to summarize chats on demand is a useful addition, and we're looking forward to the app's arrival. However, there are currently no plans to release it to the Google Chat app. So you may have to wait a little while.

