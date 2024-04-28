From petri dish to plate: Introducing companies that want to bring lab-grown fish to your table | Fish





A few floors up in Carlsberg's German headquarters just north of the Elbe River in Hamburg, a red-brick office is an unexpectedly somber environment for a food team preparing to produce Europe's first artificial fish.

But beyond the stylish open-plan coffee and cake bar, Blue Seafood's interior is dominated by gleaming white tiles, bustling people in lab coats, and rows of wide-bottomed beakers and utensils. , it feels like you're in a science fiction world. Thriller. A 50-liter tank (bioreactor) is filled with what looks like a cherry-colored energy drink. This liquid, known as the growth medium, is rich in sugars, minerals, amino acids and proteins, and is designed to give the fish cells added to it the boost they need to multiply millions of times. I am.

You can maintain the same nutritional benefits but without the potential for microplastics and other contamination Seren Kell

The aim is to one day sell products made from actual fish to shoppers, rather than plant-based alternatives, as a greener alternative to depleting oceans to meet demand.

Using farmed fish maintains the same nutritional benefits as Omegas, but without the potential for allergens, microplastics and other contamination, says Selen, Science and Technology Manager at the Good Food Institute (GFI). says Kell.

Fish grown in bioreactors is mixed with plant-based ingredients to create fish balls and breaded fingers.

Atlantic salmon cells are extracted from a cryotank at the Bluu Seafood lab.Photo: Henrik Görgen/Blue

Blue Seafood co-founder and marine biologist Blue Seafood said that at this early stage, the company's first planned destination for its products is not at local restaurants, but because cultured meat is already well-known. Singapore is a country where you can talk to taxi drivers. , Sebastian Lakers.

When I told a taxi driver that we were working on farmed fish research, he said, “I know that, it's the future.” Many chefs would like to add it to the menu here.

Singapore is committed to reducing its dependence on food imports. The lab-grown fish and meat are part of a national strategy to produce 30% of the country's food locally and sustainably by 2030. The plan is on everyone's lips, Lakers said.

Lab-grown chicken is already on some menus in restaurants in Singapore and the United States, and other types of meat are expected to appear soon. But trends show that while many people are moving away from meat, the health benefits of fish are being recognized, which could be an advantage for lab-grown producers.

Fish have a health ring to them, Kell says. However, there is growing recognition that seafood is not sustainable. There are certainly questions about declining fish stocks in the EU, and farmed seafood could potentially benefit from this.

A recent report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimates that there is a gap of 28 million tonnes between the amount of seafood people want and what is available. Kell said one sign that alternative sources of production are being seriously explored is the EU's major research project called Feast, which is funded by the Horizon programme, and the latest round of seven million (6 million) funded It added that this included research on farmed fish.

Fish ball prototype. Blue Seafoods mixes bioreactor-grown fish with plant-based ingredients to create fish balls and breaded fingers.Photo: Anna Browns/Blue

Hanna Tuomisto, a professor of sustainable food systems at the Helsinki Institute who researches cellular agriculture, says the type of product grown in the lab is also important, such as fish balls, fingers, nuggets, etc., for distribution to the mass market. He says the items are better. Whole meat or finless fish grown in the lab are more complex, and therefore more expensive to produce, because they have a mixture of cells.

Chicken nuggets containing undifferentiated cells are easier to produce than the more complex and time-consuming processes of producing whole cultured meat or fish, which require muscle and fat cells, she says.

A clear advantage of marketing processed fish over meat is the potentially narrower price differential between lab-grown products and the real thing.

If the end goal is to achieve price parity with traditional animal products, the price differential for tuna and salmon, for example, will be narrower. [than for cultivated chicken]says Kel.

Last year, a sample menu of cultivated chicken at China Chilcano restaurant in Washington, D.C., cost $70 ($56), while a Peruvian-style organic whole chicken roast was $44. In a U.S. supermarket, you pay about $4 (3.20) for a pound of traditional chicken. Blue Seafood estimates that a portion of the fish balls will cost about $20 at a restaurant, compared to $15 for the regular version.

Blue Seafood CEO Dr. Sebastian Lakers.Photo: Henrik Görgen/Blue

For whole salmon fillets, the price difference may be even smaller, said Justin Colbeck, co-founder of farmed seafood production company Wild Type. He hopes to receive marketing approval from U.S. regulators soon.Salmon at least $10 [a pound] Prices for premium salmon can exceed $80. That's one reason I think the economics of farmed fish are different. He declined to elaborate on possible prices for his products.

An important factor in whether or not farmed fish becomes popular is the public's demand for farmed fish. An unscientific poll conducted on the streets near Blue Seafoods' Hamburg headquarters suggested that while most people were positive, not everyone was in favor. “Yes, I would like to try it at least once,” says a woman in her 20s. But another person says she wouldn't pay for artificial fish if they were half the price. She expressed concerns about the relatively untested nature of cell-based products that may be insurmountable for some.

A more accurate 2023 consumer survey in Japan, the world's fifth largest consumer of seafood, found that around 88% of respondents were reluctant to pay higher prices for cell-based seafood. The remaining 12% said they were willing to pay more, and about 8% of them said they would pay even more. You'll soon have the chance to make that choice, with a company promising to start selling artificial eels in Japan by 2026.

The same study found that people's willingness to pay more was determined by their understanding of lab-grown food. Those who were already aware of cell-based seafood were more than 14 times more likely to agree to pay a higher price, the report said.

Lakers had consumer awareness in mind when deciding to launch in Singapore. He says it's great to have your product in a place where people understand it and people are ready to buy.

But it may just be the novelty that makes people part with their money in the first place. Professor Tuomisto said: I think it's worth paying just to try it out.

Inside the Blue Seafood Research Institute. The company hopes to reach industrial levels of fish cell production in the next few years.Photo: Anna Browns/Blue

Lakers says it's not impossible to see his product one day overtaking other cultured meats and hitting supermarket shelves, but it's not just because it's better for oceans and fish populations and free of contaminants. That's what it means.

Fish have a much higher capacity for regeneration than mammals, he says. Up to 70% of lost tissue can be completely regenerated. They can even regenerate internal organs, he says. To be able to fully regenerate, fish must replicate cells and quickly replenish cells to cover the wound. That's a big advantage for us. This means you can get more activated cells faster. We believe we can reach industrial levels of fish cell production by 2026 or 2027.

The cells Lakers and his team produce are mixed with seasonings and other plant proteins to make products such as fish balls and fingers, so the final amount of food is less than the amount of cells produced. There will be more. But Lakers says the aim is to keep the fish's cell ratio as high as possible. The more farmed fish meat you add, the clearer the ingredient list becomes. Unlike plant-based fish, you have to imitate fish. It's a fish.

