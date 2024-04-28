7 Google Docs keyboard shortcuts to get more done in less time





I've been writing about technology for 15 years, and for most of that time I've done all my drafts in Google Docs.

Lightweight and accessible anywhere you have an internet connection, Google Docs has evolved into my favorite word processor, just at my fingertips whenever and wherever I need it. Whether you're taking notes during a presentation or reading a poem at a coffee shop, the blank pages of Google Docs are always there for you.

If you use Google Docs on a daily basis, there are some useful keyboard shortcuts that can save you time in the long run. I'm not talking about Ctrl + C or Ctrl + V (although copy and paste is a very useful shortcut if you don't already use it). I'm talking about advanced techniques that will help you get your work done faster and more efficiently. without taking your hands off the keyboard.

After more than a decade of dumping drafts into Google Docs, I've come to appreciate these little-known shortcuts. Mastering these shortcuts will help you get more done in less time. These are the Google Docs keyboard shortcuts you need to know, so grab your notepad and write them down.

Ctrl + H: Find and replace

(Image credit: Future)

I probably wouldn't put this first on the list, but for me, being able to quickly find every instance of a word in a document and replace it with another word is a huge time saver.

Press Ctrl + H to open the Google Docs[検索と置換]A menu will appear where you can tell Google to replace all instances of the word with another word. You can also adjust options such as matching uppercase and lowercase letters and whether to ignore diacritics.

Ctrl + Shift + V: Paste without formatting

Copy and paste (Ctrl + C and Ctrl + V, respectively) are some of the first shortcuts you learn when you start using Google Docs. But once you master these, there's actually another way to paste, and I tend to use this one often, as it's useful when creating in multiple programs.

Press Ctrl + Shift + V to paste the last copied content into your document, but all formatting will be removed. This is useful when working between Google Docs and other word processors. This is because when you copy and paste text from another program (such as Microsoft Word) into Google Docs, the formatting from the original document is imported into Google Docs, which can change its appearance. Funny or mess with existing formatting.

However, you can hold down the Shift key and paste normally to automatically remove all that formatting. This means that the text you paste into a Google Doc will more accurately match what's in your existing document.

Ctrl + Shift + X: Invoke context (right-click) menu

(Image credit: Future)

If you're like me and spend a lot of time working on documents, you might be writing and editing without taking your hands off the keys. Personally, when I'm writing or editing, when I start to feel like I'm really flying, I hate taking my hands off the keys. That's why I love his Ctrl + Shift + X keyboard shortcut in Google Docs.

Pressing these three keys at the same time will immediately invoke the context menu. Context menus are commonly referred to as right-click menus because they are small menus that pop up every time you right-click something in Google Docs. This is a menu that lets you quickly copy, paste, remove formatting, leave comments, and more, so it's nice to have instant access without having to move your mouse.

Ctrl + Y: repeat last action

One of the great things about keyboard shortcuts is that they allow you to perform commands quickly and easily, so once you remember them, they're easy to repeat. However, if you happen to not know the shortcut for a particular action and want to repeat it over and over again, don't worry. There's also a shortcut for that.

Pressing Ctrl + Y in Google Docs repeats the last action, so if you paste a block of text into a document and press this shortcut three times, it will paste three additional copies of the same text into the document. It can be attached. Similarly, if you delete a paragraph of text and use this shortcut, Google Docs will remove additional characters each time you press the shortcut.

Ctrl + Shift + F: Compact mode

(Image credit: Future)

I don't know about you, but when I'm working on a large document, I like to have as few distractions as possible. So when editing large Google Docs, I like to work in Compact mode, which hides the many buttons and menus at the top of the screen.

This is primarily to reduce wasted space when working in restricted windows, but even if you have a large laptop screen that's great for reading, when editing long documents, this I like the more compact and focused viewing mode. Press Ctrl + Shift + F when using Google Docs to quickly enter and exit Compact mode.

Shift + Right/Left: Extend selection

If you need a quick way to select an additional character or two without having to specify them with your mouse, Google Docs can help.

When you're working in a document, you can quickly select text using just your keyboard by pressing Shift+Left or Right, depending on the direction you want to highlight the text. I use this all the time to quickly move text (for example, move a sentence from the end of one paragraph to the beginning of another) without taking my hands off the keyboard. It's a real time saver.

Ctrl + /: Show list of keyboard shortcuts

(Image credit: Future)

Last but not least, you should know the Google Docs shortcuts to find other shortcuts that you need for your work.

Press Ctrl + / to bring up a list of common Google Docs keyboard shortcuts. This will bring up a small menu box with a list of the most common shortcuts used to work with Google Docs, as well as a link to the full Google Docs support website. If there's a keyboard shortcut you need to look for and it's not listed in this article, you should be able to find it using this method.

That's all! If you like the utility that any of these shortcuts provide, add them to your repertoire and practice using Google Docs until you're completely proficient.

