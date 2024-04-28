New iOS 18 AI security move changes the game for all iPhone users





That's pretty much confirmed now. Apple's upcoming iOS 18 update will include AI features that will be processed entirely on-device. When iPhone 16 launches this fall, it will be a powerful combination of innovative features and security and privacy.

That's because iOS 18 on iPhone 16 provides all the AI ​​features that Apple is offering at the launch of the updated software, in the most secure way possible.

Apple's upcoming iOS 18 update will include AI features that will be processed entirely on your computer. [+] device. When iPhone 16 launches this fall, it will be a powerful combination of innovative features and security and privacy.

SOPA Image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

Updated on 04/28 below. This article was first published on 04/26.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple is developing its own large-scale language model (LLM) to enhance the device-generated AI capabilities of the iPhone 16 series. Apple's AI capabilities may not be better than those of its competitors, but the way the technology is implemented could still be game-changing, says Bloomberg Apple commentator Mark Garman on PowerOn. mentioned in the newsletter.

While Apple's AI tools may be a little less capable or knowledgeable in some cases (the company could partner with Google and other AI providers to fill the gap), this approach can improve response times. will be significantly shortened. And it makes it easier for Apple to maintain privacy, Garman added.

This week, Apple announced a set of small AI language models available from source called OpenELM that are small enough to run directly on smartphones. The proof-of-concept research model could be the basis for Apple's future on-device AI offerings, writes ArsTechnica.

What we know about Apple's iOS 18 AI strategy

This is consistent with what we know so far about the iPhone maker's AI strategy. Last year, Apple acquired DarwinAI, a Canadian startup that developed technology to make AI systems smaller and faster.

Apple's AI features, including Siri enhancements and app auto-summarization and auto-completion features, are expected to work better when iPhone 16 launches. This is because the new iPhones that Apple will soon launch will have more powerful chips that can perform these AI functions.

Apple's next-generation A18 Pro chip for iPhone 16 Pro models will feature a larger die size to improve artificial intelligence performance, according to investment analyst Jeff Pu, MacRumors reported.

This could mean iPhone 16 users will have access to more AI features, while lower-powered devices will only have access to the basics of iOS 18 AI. After all, Apple has limited features to certain iPhones before, like when it launched Dynamic Islands with the iPhone 14.

Apple's privacy differentiator

Apple has long used privacy and security to differentiate itself. privacy. Advertisements for the iPhone manufacturer say it's Apple.

Making a big deal about on-device processing is a great way for Apple to differentiate itself in the AI ​​space, especially when competing against its biggest competitor, Google's Android.

Google isn't stupid. The tech giant also knows people will be concerned about privacy when purchasing its AI capabilities. The hybrid AI used by Samsung allows users to enjoy some of the privacy and security of on-device processing, combined with the full power of AI capabilities.

That means simpler AI tasks will be handled on-device, and ideally tasks involving sensitive personal data will also be handled locally, writes Zak Doffman at Forbes. Masu. All other work, including research and document creation, can be pushed to the cloud.

Jake Moore, global cybersecurity advisor at ESET, said on-device AI processing aligns seamlessly with Apple's commitment to prioritizing user privacy. Processing data locally on the device minimizes external transmissions and increases security, but also reduces latency and improves response times if there is sufficient capacity.

Local onboard processing also gives users more control over their data, reinforcing the important message of trust in a relatively new technology where data protection is paramount.

Balance security and functionality

It's certainly difficult to balance. Security and functionality are age-old issues, but they have never been more prominent with the rapid growth and evolution of AI capabilities in smartphones.

At this stage it is difficult to determine how much is left on the device. Apple plans to reveal more about its AI strategy at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

There's a good chance Apple will adopt Google or OpenAI for more complex off-device processing. But for now, the AI ​​remains entirely on your iPhone, allowing you to advertise your privacy and security credentials.

Update 04/28: As if by magic, it has been revealed that Apple is intensifying talks with ChatGPT maker OpenAI to power new iPhone features that may be introduced in iOS 18. Bloomberg's Apple commentator Mark Garman said an agreement that would include details on how the technology would be integrated would work.

In addition to Apple's discussions with Google about using its Gemini chatbot to power iOS 18, there are also talks with OpenAI, which appear to have resumed after a brief hiatus.

Garman, citing people familiar with the matter, said Apple has not made a final decision on which partner it will use and there is no guarantee a deal will be reached. It's possible the company ultimately reaches agreements with both OpenAI and Google, or chooses a different provider entirely.

OpenAI's talks with Google are centered around chatbot features that could be included in iOS 18 and the upcoming iPhone. Of course, on top of this, Apple plans to pursue an in-house large-scale language model that will allow the iPhone maker to use AI to generate human-sounding text.

There's only a month left until Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off, and more rumors will surface ahead of time. Bloomberg's Garman has already said that iOS 18 will be Apple's biggest update yet, and along with the power that the iPhone 16 offers, this will definitely be the case. In June, Apple CEO Tim Cook will reveal the company's AI strategy, detailing the features coming to iOS 18 and how it will protect iPhone security and privacy.

It will be interesting to see how this turns out, as AI will definitely need a lot of user data to work and get better. Partners give Apple more options and provide additional benefits to the iPhone maker's reputation.

Relying on partners could accelerate Apple's chatbot efforts and avoid some risks, Garman said. In other words, outsourcing the generative AI to another company removes Apple's liability and places it on OpenAI or Google. Functionality without liability.

