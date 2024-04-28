Why your phone scrolls endlessly and how to stop it





Recently, I've developed a habit that I'm not proud of. When I feel overwhelmed or anxious, my instinct is to immediately reach for my phone, open TikTok, and find solace in mindless videos that provide comic relief or a temporary escape from reality. I think this urge to escape into our own devices is common.

I'm having a lot of fun right now as I'm scrolling through videos that sharply capture my areas of interest. But when it's time to put down your phone, reality sets in. The weight of the time I wasted and the problems that still loom before me, waiting to be tackled, overshadows any temporary elation.

It's no secret that as our lives move more and more online, our dependence on smartphones has also escalated. But this can lead to unhealthy behaviors, like endlessly scrolling through social media or staying glued to a small screen for hours on end. According to his 2023 survey by Reviews.org, approximately 57% of Americans say they are addicted to their cell phones. Additionally, Americans spend an average of 4 hours and 25 minutes each day on their mobile devices, a 30% increase compared to 2022, the study found.

That feeling of trust can create a toxic and somewhat contradictory relationship with the device. According to a Pew Research survey conducted in March, 72% of U.S. teens say they feel “peaceful” without a smartphone, and 44% say having a smartphone makes them feel anxious. ing. These feelings are not limited to teenagers. As a 30-year-old myself, I can wholeheartedly relate to reaching for my phone so often and feeling a mixture of relief and anxiety when it's gone.

“Mobile phones have become like a security blanket,'' said psychologist Carder Stout. For example, if a more introverted person enters a restaurant and is waiting for a friend, they may feel anxious or uncomfortable and instinctively reach for their phone.

“All of a sudden they start scrolling and they feel safe,” Stout added. “They feel a sense of connection, whether it's texting another friend or browsing social media.”

Constant scrolling can also be a procrastination tool. Sometimes we immerse ourselves in social media to avoid tasks or temporarily forget what we're thinking.

“It's very easy to turn on your phone and look at something else to distract yourself,” says clinical psychologist Paul Rosoff. “Over time, your brain starts to realize that this feels good. Some might argue that this is the same as an addictive process, where your brain wants more of it.”

Each notification or social media “like” can result in a release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that gives you a feeling of pleasure. Ginger Pennington, an associate professor of psychology at Northwestern University, likens the experience of scrolling through social media to “retail therapy.”

“We just want some sort of emotional fix to feel better,” she says. “And if you feel good by making a little purchase, or if you feel good by listening to a little noise or a funny video on TikTok, then you're looking for mental, psychological, emotional rewards. It’s just that.”

It doesn't help that the apps are “designed to take advantage of our addictive nature,” as Bryant University psychology professor Joseph Trunzo puts it. In addition to the dopamine hits of high-performing posts, platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels use unpredictability to keep us scrolling. Not all videos will make you laugh or resonate with you, so you might keep scrolling until you find one that does. Pennington says it's hard to put down your phone when you're constantly thinking the next piece of jewelry is just within reach. And when you come across that great video, you're even more motivated to keep scrolling to find the next one.

“These platforms are designed in so many ways to exploit our psychology, keeping our eyes glued to the screen,” said Juliana Schroeder, an associate professor at the University of California, Berkeley. says.

Infinite scroll effect

Being glued to your phone not only affects your memory (remember when you could memorize phone numbers?) and concentration, but it can also have a negative impact on your real-life relationships. . For example, if everyone takes their phones out during dinner, the quality of time spent together can suffer.

“Humans aren't really equipped to multitask like that,” Schroeder said. “It takes your focus away from offline interactions.”

Understandably, there has been a lot of attention to the effects of screen time on young, vulnerable minds that are still developing. Instagram drew ire from child advocates when it announced plans to launch a platform for children under 13 in 2021, but the company ultimately put the effort on hold. And its parent company Meta (then Facebook) came under fire after its own researchers found that Instagram was “toxic to a significant proportion” of young users, especially teenage girls.

“A phone used to be just a phone, but now it's become a minicomputer that's easier to use and more accessible than a real computer. It's almost something you're learning better than you know yourself.” .”

Sheehan Fisher, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Northwestern University

Competitor TikTok has also faced its own share of criticism for surfacing harmful content. And while this app's “For You” feed does a great job of pinpointing users' interests, I'm sure it also does a great job of keeping users engaged for hours. . The streamlined interface is designed to keep you scrolling.

Android and iOS have Screen Time tools to help you spend less time using your favorite apps. Social media companies are also implementing safety measures and mental health measures to curb criticism, such as hiding likes on Instagram and limiting the amount of time teens spend on TikTok by default. Health measures have been introduced. A TikTok spokesperson said the company uses a combination of technology and moderation teams to identify and remove content that violates its community guidelines, and has health tools such as a Screen Time dashboard that summarizes how much time users spend on the app. He said that it is equipped with But some say that's not enough.

“They can tell us all day long that they're not doing anything wrong or that they're trying to minimize harm to children,” Rosoff says. “And while they may believe it and they may be taking steps to prevent it, they're still trying to keep kids' eyes on screens longer.”

These concerns about the impact of modern technology are not new. They have been around since the advent of radio and television. But our collective obsession with cell phones and social media differs in important ways. “We don't sit in front of the TV all day,” Pennington points out. Social media companies also use algorithms to track our behavior, such as whether we click on an ad or how much video we watch, to provide personalized content in ways that traditional media cannot. I found a way to do it.

“Phones used to be just phones, but now they're minicomputers that are easier to use and more accessible than real computers,” said Sheehan Fisher, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University. I am. “It pretty much learns you better than you know yourself.”

How to break the habit of endless scrolling

So what should you do if, like me, you want to spend less time on your phone? Here's what experts suggest.

Do not use your mobile phone as an alarm clock. Get a physical alarm clock. That way, your phone isn't the last thing you look at before you go to bed, or the first thing you check when you wake up. I can confirm that it is a slippery slope. Setting or turning off your phone's alarm makes it easier to check TikTok or Instagram, and you end up spending more time staring at your screen than you expected.

If you want to take it a step further, you can do what CNET mobile reporter David Lumb did to improve his sleep and leave your phone in a separate room. This will eliminate the temptation to check along the way. And when you wake up in the morning, you can't start your day by scrolling through TikTok videos (sinful!).

Losoff suggests you can also designate a day to completely turn off, such as Sunday. Put away your phone and take a screen time detox.

If that seems too difficult, you can also utilize Focus Mode on your iPhone or Android smartphone, as my colleague Jessica Fierro suggests. You can create custom settings to silence or allow specific notifications during specified times. For example, you can set focus mode for work and choose who and apps receive notifications. That way, you'll still be able to receive calls and texts from your mom, but you'll be blocked from pings from Instagram or her TikTok, which can be distracting.

You can also go to your phone's settings and turn on grayscale mode to make your normally colorful posts seem less appealing. But Schroeder points out that these features “don't seem to work as well because they're too intrusive and people don't keep using them.”

And while I'm still on the journey of limiting my screen time, I find it helpful to delete apps I don't really want to use, like X (formerly Twitter), or remove other apps from the home screen and tap on them. I understand that. Toward an “out of sight, out of mind” approach. This extends to work-related apps like Slack, too, so there's less reason to check your phone or be tempted by another notification badge on your home screen. In fact, Stout recommends working on your computer only when you're at home, to help separate work and personal life and make it easier to focus on quality time with your loved ones. In other words, don't multitask, such as texting from your phone while talking to your kids or eating dinner.

“Work time is work time, and social time and family time are something else,” Stout says. “But we’re not doing them all at the same time.”

I also try to take my books and Kindle with me wherever I go. So when you're waiting at a restaurant or on the train, you can focus on reading something that doesn't get notifications, instead of reading mindlessly. scroll.

At the end of the day, Stout says, it's important to set realistic goals. That way, you won't feel demotivated or discouraged if you can't give up cold turkey scrolling. If he spends 2 hours on social media, cut it to 1 hour. After a while, you may find that you can shorten that to 30 minutes.

“You want to set goals that are achievable for you and that work for you,” he says. “Ultimately, it's something that makes you feel good and gives you self-esteem. It's, 'Hey, I set that goal and achieved it, and I'm very happy with myself.'”

