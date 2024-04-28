Hidden dangers beneath Silicon Valley's technology revolution reveal the dangerous downside of innovation





Silicon Valley, the birthplace of technological innovation in America, continues to be essential to decades of visionary people breaking down barriers through entrepreneurial risk and accomplishment. Their past innovations were cemented in the minds of some Gen Xers by the groundbreaking 1984 Apple Macintosh Super Bowl commercial. Forty years later, it has transcended television and desktop computer screens and permeated our daily lives through smartphones, social media, and more.

But with such progress comes forces that create corruption.

“The story of Silicon Valley is also a story about how the most vibrant parts of government and the private economy intersect,” said FOX News anchor Bret Baier.

“Silicon Valley is more than just a place. It's a cauldron of ingenuity, a source of great invention, and home to a vast and ever-growing power. It's an empire built on sand.”

Newsom rejects support from fellow Democrats to take on Google and big tech companies through Newslink bill

The “Special Report” anchor hosts a five-part documentary, the latest in Fox Nations' “Unofficial History” series, which tells the story behind the land of America's 21st century technology empire. and dedicated to exploring the wealth amassed by America's technology empire. The tech giants behind them.

“The Unauthorized History of Silicon Valley” is a five-part documentary about the history of America’s tech haven on Fox Nation. (Fox Nation)

“They saw themselves as creators because they were building something that everyone in the world used, and others saw themselves as so-called non-creators, playing in the background of what had already been designed. It was just a player character.'' It takes a lot of people in Silicon Valley to do that,'' Kara Frederick, director of the Heritage Foundation's Center for Technology Policy, said in the series.

Today, creators and non-player characters are locked in a conversation of “Who gets the voice?” “Where does the First Amendment fit into all of this?”

Big tech companies focus on censoring Republican candidates, while Biden skates: Report

The answer remains unclear, as shadowbanning and news suppression are essential elements of new media usage.

Apple is one of several Big Tech companies headquartered in California's Silicon Valley. (Stanislav Kogik/SOPA Images/LightRocket, Getty Images)

Decades ago, this massive technological revolution began with the computer revolution that arrived in Northern California during the Cold War and was driven by NASA and the Department of Defense.

Powerful microchips led to personal computers and video games, which eventually found their way into homes across the United States.

Today, as a new Fox Nation special explores, such innovations are now in our hands, at our fingertips, and accessible in our pockets and wallets, allowing us to find answers to questions and access news. The reality is different because even the way we communicate and consume it is changing.

At the same time, such influence becomes political.

OPINION: Big government, big technology, and big academia have all worked hard to silence you.That's why we fight back

”[With] methodology [they] People started saying that these concerns of Silicon Valley social media were influencing the election because they were censoring people's lives, destroying people's lives, interfering in politics, especially with Hunter Biden's laptop. '' said Victor Davis Hanson, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Smartphones, a byproduct of technological innovation, have become an essential part of our daily lives. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Silicon Valley is currently home to many big tech companies that dominate the industry, including Apple, Hewlett-Packard, Google, Intel, and Meta. But its influence spread far beyond California, across the United States and even overseas, raising concerns that the technology could one day be commandeered by America's adversaries.

“My biggest concern is that the peace that has existed in the Taiwan Strait for the past half century is becoming increasingly unstable, just as the semiconductor industry becomes increasingly concentrated in Taiwan.” said author Chris Miller, another guest expert. on a Fox Nation special.

“We have leveraged the entire global economy into one particular region, which also happens to be the world's most dangerous geopolitical hotspot,” continued the author of “The Chip Wars.”

To learn more about Silicon Valley's history and hear perspectives from leading analysts, experts, and historians, subscribe to Fox Nation and start streaming “The Unofficial History of Silicon Valley” now. please.

Fox Nation subscribers can also stream three new specials about Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg.

