Move your Amazon Echo now: 5 areas to avoid





Where is your Amazon Echo? If you are located in one of the following locations, we recommend that you move it as soon as possible. There are some places in your home where you shouldn't place your Alexa smart speaker and smart display due to privacy risks and the potential for damage to your Echo.

You may know that it's not safe to have your Alexa device near water, but did you know that if your smart home devices are too close to a window, intruders may be able to access them from outside?

Read on to find out where you should avoid placing your Echo device and the best places to put it instead. (For more Amazon Echo tips, see Alexa Settings and 5 Useful Echo Features You Should Change ASAP.)

1. Keep Alexa away from the bathroom

Putting your Echo near a toilet is, simply put, the worst. Even if you have a very clean bathroom, think about all the germs that can linger around that area. If you need to install an Echo device in your bathroom (we can see the appeal), try installing it as far away from the toilet as possible.

If possible, use adhesive strips or nails to attach to the wall. Please fix it firmly so that it does not fall. Also, don't forget to place it near an electrical outlet so you can plug it in. Also, keep it away from the bathtub. You don't want to use Echo or anything else.

Don't even think about putting your Echo near your bathtub.

Chris Monroe/CNET 2. Don't put Alexa near the sink.

If you want to drown out Alexa's voice, by all means put your expensive Echo next to your sink. If you want to keep it as is, never place it near water.

You don't want your kitchen water sprinkler to malfunction and risk flooding your Echo device or tipping your tall device into the sink. Instead, place it on another counter, such as a kitchen island, or tuck it into a corner where it won't get spaghetti sauce or splashes. It will stay cleaner and potentially sound better.

Read more: 6 places you should never install home security cameras

3. Don't put Alexa next to a window

Keep your Echo away from windows in your home. Because of its location, anyone from outside could potentially access your Echo, and potentially other smart home devices as well. For example, if your car is connected to a smart speaker, someone might be able to unlock it and start it.

If your Echo is near a window, move it.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET 4. Alexa shouldn't fit under your TV.

How many commercials do you see that launch your Echo by saying “Alexa, play…”? Or guess what it might launch if your TV says something similar to “Alexa”?

This not only interrupts the program you are watching, but also starts recording what is said after the command. So if Alexa wakes up while you're having a private conversation, your privacy is at risk. It makes more sense to put it on your side table, and you're more likely to keep your voice assistant quiet until you give it a command.

5. Don't put your Echo in front of a heater.

According to Amazon, never expose your Amazon Echo to heat sources. This includes space heaters, heater vents, radiators, and stoves. This may cause a fire or damage your Echo device.

Instead, make sure it's installed clearly away from the direction the heater is facing to avoid potential disaster. For example, if you have a space heater in your office, place your Echo on your desk away from the heater.

So where should you put your Amazon Echo? In a corner of your living room (away from a window) Where it's visible so you can see the light ring turn on On your bedside table On the edge of your kitchen counter, away from your sink Can be mounted far away on a mantle or shelf, on a wall not facing a window

Also, read our article on the 4 best ways to use your Amazon Echo device in each room of your home to help you decide where to place your Echo.

Want more tips on how to use your Amazon Echo? Check out these amazing things you never knew you could do with your Amazon Echo and 6 things you haven't tried with your Amazon Echo yet.

