Google has finally fixed the annoying Circle to Search issue on Pixel phones





Summary Android's Circle to Search is a useful tool, but currently Pixel device owners can't launch it in split-screen mode. Thankfully, the Pixel Launcher within Android 15 beta 1.2 has revealed an upcoming fix that will allow users to access Circle to Search when using two apps at the same time. April will be a busy month for Circle to Search, with the tool adding new features like instant translation, and potentially introducing advanced trimming and sharing features.

Google introduced Circle to Search in January, and the AI ​​tool first debuted on the Galaxy S24 series, then the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and several other smartphones. Circle to Search is an effective enhancement to regular screenshots that leverages Google Lens to identify elements on your screen and provide you with relevant results. However, for a Pixel device owner, Circle to Search cannot be triggered while he is using two apps simultaneously in split screen mode. Thankfully, it looks like Google is preparing to fix this issue in an upcoming update, as revealed by reliable sources.

While exploring the Pixel Launcher app bundled with the recently released Android 15 beta 1.2 update, Mishaal Rahman noticed that Pixel phones now have access to Circle to Search when the app is running in split-screen mode. I found a flag to do this (via Android Authority).

Rahman also found that the Galaxy S24 was able to launch Circle to Search without issue in the same scenario, suggesting that this limitation may be limited to Pixel smartphones. We don't know Google's reasoning behind this restriction, but Pixel owners can rest easy knowing a fix is ​​on the way.

Rahman explained that Circle to Search is part of the Google app, and changing your default digital assistant app from Google to another service will break functionality. Although this limitation seemed to be related to his Android's Assist API, Rahman later discovered that this was not the case.

It's been a busy month for Circle to Search

April was a very busy month for Google. Last week, we learned about upcoming Circle to Search additions. This will allow users to crop specific parts of captured screenshots and share them with their contacts using the new Copy Image option.

Google has since confirmed that it is working to reduce accidental activation of the feature while broadly rolling out Circle to Search instant translation to compatible devices. If this trend continues, we could see even more features coming to Google's useful AI tools in the coming months.

