Commerce Chairman Cantwell Announces Spectrum and National Security Act





Senate Commerce Committee Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) announced critical plans to protect telecommunications networks from foreign adversaries, restore auction powers to the Federal Communications Commission, and keep Americans connected. Announced the Spectrum and National Security Act, comprehensive legislation that modernizes the nation's spectrum policy to secure broadband funding. Invest in her CHIPS and scientific innovation efforts that increase U.S. technology competitiveness. Spectrum and National Security Law:

Modernizing Federal Spectrum Management: The federal government utilizes spectrum across its agencies, from military operations to emergency preparedness alerts. This legislation creates a balanced process to maximize the government's use of spectrum and foster interagency cooperation. This collaboration positions the United States to lead wireless innovation and protect national security interests at home and abroad with American-led technology. Expanding the Spectrum Pipeline: This law gives the National Telecommunications Information Administration (NTIA) and federal agencies that use spectrum more power to find unused spectrum and maximize availability for all users, from governments to businesses. Create efficient solutions for spectrum management by directing you to conduct feasibility assessments. Investing in new and innovative technologies: The law invests in innovations in wireless technology, such as dynamic spectrum sharing, to maximize this finite resource by allowing multiple users to access the same spectrum bands. Invest. This includes providing her $25 million to NTIA and the Department of Defense for research and development of advanced spectrum technologies such as dynamic spectrum sharing. Reigniting FCC Auction Authority: This legislation reinstates the FCC commercial auction authority, which expired on March 9, 2023, and extends that authority for five years until September 30, 2029. The FCC has been unable to conduct commercial spectrum auctions for more than a year. , hindering providers as they seek to meet the rapidly increasing spectrum demands of wireless consumers. The auction authority will fund key technology research and development initiatives. Workforce Training Program Support: This legislation creates a new Telecommunications Workforce Training Grant Program to prepare America's workforce for the future. $500 million in grants will be awarded to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, and Minority-Serving Institutions to provide educational and career support for students to enter the telecommunications and spectrum workforce. We plan to develop a training program. Promote technology hubs and science: This legislation significantly increases funding for science institutions and CHIPS and science initiatives to ensure the United States continues to lead in global innovation. This includes $2 billion for the Department of Commerce's Regional Tech Hubs program to fully fund more hubs across the country and award more strategic development grants. Provides $3 billion to strengthen the CHIPS Manufacturing Incentive Program. It also provides her $5 billion for NSF and NIST research programs, including critical funding for the maintenance and construction of NIST facilities. Keeping Americans Connected Online: Currently, more than 23 million households across the country rely on affordable connectivity programs for work, school, health care, and more, but if the programs are not renewed, services may be lost. There is a risk of it being lost. This legislation provides $7 billion to continue funding this important bipartisan program for American families by using proceeds from commercial auctions. The law also authorizes non-profit organizations to work with agencies serving minorities, including tribal communities, to prepare funding applications for broadband infrastructure and digital equity programs created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Provides $200 million to for-profit organizations. Securing America's Networks and Supporting Local Providers: As the nation works to secure its telecommunications networks and remove insecure China's Huawei and ZTE equipment from its communities, state and local providers have faced financial strain in the process, with some on the verge of bankruptcy. Without the funds to remove and replace this equipment, many providers may be forced to discontinue service to residents. This legislation provides $3 billion to continue funding the bipartisan Rip and Replace Program by using proceeds from commercial auctions. Invest in Next-Generation 911: This bill upgrades emergency services to be faster and more resilient, and addresses Next-Generation 911, which will enable voice, photo, video, and text messaging on 911 systems. Provides $2 billion in continued funding.

