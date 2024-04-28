How Alabama startup VirtuOwl is helping students





Like many startups, VirtuOwl's founders started their business out of a clear need in the community.

VirtuOwl General Manager Beau Morgan said our schools are currently struggling tremendously. Our students are really struggling. Since 2020, mental health issues in schools have increased by 40%. School counselors are currently overburdened. The recommended student-to-counselor ratio is 250 students per counselor. Alabama's average is 409 students per counselor.

The result is a safe and secure platform designed to help students work with counselors, faculty, and other administrators to address mental health issues.

Debra Hays and Brandon Barker founded VirtuOwl in 2022. Hay's background is in technology software engineering, while Barker comes from the world of software development and innovation. Their experience with students and technology met Morgan's education experience as a former teacher at Woodlawn High School in Birmingham.

Unlike other videoconferencing platforms, which have had numerous data breaches during COVID-19, ensuring students have a safe place to get the help they need is an important part of in-person work. Morgan said.

VirtuOwl uses existing FERPA and HIPAA certified telehealth technology to connect students with certified mental health counselors.

Morgan said it fits very well with being able to facilitate these types of sessions. We talk to more and more schools and districts, and they ask us, “Will it help?” Our answer is yes.

Counselors can safely store notes and consult other professionals if needed. We can also provide scholarship assistance, NCAA competition rules compliance, FAFSA assistance, college and career preparation, and more.

A secondary use of VirtuOwls is to help other education professionals use their time more efficiently.

Morgan said the majority of school counselors' time is spent doing administrative tasks such as handling communications and setting up appointments. We started by trying to help school counselors and other staff in schools become more effective. ”

For now, the startup only serves Alabama school districts and works with high school students.

Morgan said he wants to start here. But in reality, this is also a smart way to grow your software company. We want to be able to prove ourselves and grow from there. We understand our students' needs every day, and at the heart of our company is supporting and growing from them.

VirtuOwl can also utilize certified educators to assist you with other aspects of your studies.

We're at the stage where we're developing a really good product, Morgan said. The needs of schools and districts change and are different everywhere you go. Our approach is mental health. However, we can also meet all types of academic intervention needs, including tutoring and ACT preparation.

Counselors and educators can set their own hours and fees.

VirtuOwl is located in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Morgan explains that a city's startup scene is a great incubator for companies, with people willing to invest their time to see companies flourish.

There's a great network of people, Morgan said of the city. People here are willing to help without necessarily getting anything in return. I think there are a lot of people here who are genuinely invested in the overall success of businesses here in Birmingham and in seeing Birmingham continue to grow.

There is someone who will answer your call right away. I feel like they are part of my team, even if it's not official. There are a lot of really, really successful people out there. You don't have to travel outside the city to get the expertise you need.

In the future, Morgan expects VirtuOwl to continue to improve its product, reach more districts and students, and expand its offerings.

He said our overall approach is that if a student is struggling with learning, we approach it from a mental health perspective first so that the student can learn all other core subjects. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://alabamanewscenter.com/2024/04/28/how-alabama-startup-virtuowl-helps-students/

