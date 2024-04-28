Google doesn't make high-end Chromecasts, but that's okay





A new Chromecast is coming. If you look at what people want from it, it's all about performance and speed. Basically, many people want a high-end Chromecast, but it doesn't seem like Google has any plans for that, and it seems unlikely they ever will.

Chromecast with Google TV is a $50 streaming dongle that has always aimed to be inexpensive. Instead of buying a new TV, you can use Google TV in your living room or anywhere you have an HDMI input. That's always been the goal, and Google has reinforced that goal even further with his 2022 release of Chromecast with Google TV (HD), an even cheaper streamer aimed at upgrading spare rooms and more.

Google has a pretty clear strategy here, but it doesn't seem to be what people want to hear.

Since its debut in 2013, the idea of ​​Chromecast has been to provide an inexpensive way to deliver content to your TV. And it's still pretty good.

And frankly, Google is probably right to go down that path. The Chromecast with Google TV seems to be a success on the market, and that's probably largely due to its price. Affordable for most people, yet powerful enough to do almost any task.

Devices like the Shield TV serve a niche market, and the Shield does it better than Google expected. Apple TV has similarly established itself in this premium segment. The only real example we have to compare so far is Amazon with the Fire TV Cube as a high-performance streamer. Honestly, when was the last time you heard someone talk about that?

Very often, Google's Chromecast efforts end up being compared to these high-end streaming devices, but that's simply because Google doesn't really have any real competition.

Should we do that? I think that's great.

I've been looking for a “Pixel Player” for a long time. But I'm not convinced Google is willing to do that. And I don't even know if Google is a good fit for that. The high-end entertainment space can't stand inconsistencies and bugs, and those might just be the tagline for Google's smart home efforts. At least for now, Google's streaming efforts seem well-suited to the low-to-mid-price market.

Google would be better off leaving the high end to a partner like Nvidia

Will Google ever release a truly high-end Chromecast? If I had to spend money on it, I would say no. Google seems to be fully at home in the affordable space, and given that the real money in this market is in the TVs themselves, Google is holding back and offering its partners a high-end experience for those who most want it. can be provided.

Meanwhile, the upcoming sequel to Chromecast with Google TV, which we reported on this week, has some clear options to improve upon its predecessor without breaking the bank. Better chips, more memory, and more storage can go a long way toward improving the experience for all users. I'm looking forward to seeing it.

