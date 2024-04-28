Cognizant enters strategic partnership with Telstra to expand software engineering capabilities and improve customer experience





The collaboration aims to reduce Telstra's time to market, increase operational efficiency and improve the customer and employee experience.

SYDNEY and TEANECK, N.J., April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced a five-year strategic partnership with Telstra as part of the Australian communications and technology company's growth strategy. Announced. Cognizant will accelerate Telstra's software engineering and IT capabilities, leveraging emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to drive innovation and introduce new ways of working to improve operational efficiency.

The strategic partnership aims to accelerate Telstra's technology outcomes by bringing Cognizant to the latest product engineering methodologies, which will enable Telstra to further improve customer experience and speed to market. can. Cognizant will leverage its global capabilities to enable more efficient software engineering and IT operations and support Telstra's strategy to retire legacy systems. Additionally, this strategic partnership aims to support the employee experience by building a great engineering experience and further foster a modern and innovative culture within Telstra.

Ravi Kumar S., CEO of Cognizant, said: “Telstra is a global leader in leveraging innovation to transform products and customer experiences, and as one of our strategic IT partners, we are proud to support this initiative. .”

“In today's rapidly evolving technology environment, strategic partnerships are fundamental to achieving our common goals, in this case digital leadership and superior customer experience. We are on a journey to streamline our operations to ensure sustainable growth, and choosing Cognizant as a strategic partner for our software engineering and IT capabilities is an important part of that. ” said Kim Krogh Andersen, Product and Technology Group Executive, Telstra.

“Our strategic partnership with Cognizant will help us build a modern software engineering capability defined by modern product engineering practices, modern tools and a stable workforce,” said Telstra's Head of Software Engineering and IT. said Kieran O'Meara of “With agility at our core, we are redefining industry standards through cutting-edge methodologies, seamless integration of AI, and an unwavering commitment to customer-centric design. We're not just about code, we're about diversity. is a culture of continuous learning that fosters innovation.”

“This partnership heralds a new era in professional services,” said Jane Livesey, Head of Asia Pacific and Japan at Cognizant. “From the beginning, this arrangement has been built with a focus on customer centricity. , we have been able to move away from the traditional contract and delivery models that the industry has followed.” We have worked closely with Telstra to create a framework for a strategic partnership that allows us to share in Telstra's innovation objectives, its risks and benefits. Through a shared commitment to results and transformation, we are committed to improving our operations and building efficiencies. Cognizant is making significant investments in AI and cloud, and with our deep technology skills, software engineering capabilities, our goal is to leverage our digital know-how to rewire Telstra and unlock new opportunities. and to provide unparalleled value to our customers. ”

About Telstra Telstra is Australia's leading communications and technology company, providing a full range of communications services. Our purpose is to build a connected future so everyone can thrive. www.telstra.com.au

About Cognizant Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) designs modern business. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes, transform experiences, and stay ahead in a rapidly changing world. Together we will improve everyday life. Learn how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and their accuracy cannot be relied upon. are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding future events. It may not prove to be accurate. These statements include forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, regarding Cognizant and Telstra's business relationship, Telstra's ability to optimize its vendor environment and create a customer-centric ecosystem, and the benefits to Telstra of Cognizant's AI solutions. This includes, but is not limited to, descriptions. Another benefit is the business relationship between Cognizant and Telstra. These statements are not promises or guarantees and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and may cause actual results to differ from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. It may be very different from the actual one. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include global economic and geopolitical conditions, the specific service levels or milestones required under a particular contract; These include Cognizant's ability to meet and exceed our expectations, intense and evolving competition, and the significant technological advances required to deliver Cognizant's services. Cognizant's ability to successfully leverage AI-based technology to serve its customers in a competitive and rapidly changing market, Cognizant's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and Cognizant's other filings with securities firms; Other Factors Discussed These risk factors may be amended or updated from time to time in Cognizant's subsequent periodic filings and other filings with the SEC; It can be accessed through the website www.sec.gov. Cognizant assumes no liability whatsoever. To update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For more information, please contact us below.

Europe / Asia Pacific / USA

Name Christina Schneider

Email [email protected]

India

Name Rashmi Vashisht

Email [email protected]

Sision

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-enters-into-a-strategic-partnership-with-telstra-to-elevate- software-engineering-capabilities-and-enhance -customer experience-302128645.html

Source Cognizant Technology Solutions

