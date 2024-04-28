Portland Pioneers: Breaking Boundaries and Bridging Gaps in Israel's High-Tech Sector





After a long career as a pilot in the Israeli Air Force, retiring as a full colonel, and then spending nearly 20 years in the technology field, most recently as president of the Amdocs Product Business and Amdocs Delivery Group, Rami Schwartz is a member of the Portland Air Force. As a managing director in Israel, I call this Chapter 3. Portland Israel is a nonprofit organization focused on expanding economic opportunities for Arab, ultra-Orthodox, and other marginalized communities.

If Israel wants to grow and become a better nation, it must focus on being inclusive of all sectors of society: secular, religious, ultra-Orthodox, and Israeli Arabs, Schwartz told CTech. told. After all, we are all one nation sharing the same land.

Bushra Masreeb, a mother of three from the northern Israeli town of Zarjil, went from being a teacher to a school principal to CEO of the Portland Trust Samana project, which integrates Bedouin women in northern Israel into the technology ecosystem. . In this chapter, her career is the realization of her lifelong dream.

3 View gallery

Bushra Masreeb (left) and Rami Schwartz of Portland Israel

(Photo: Michal Hazan)

When I was a child, the only jobs allowed outside the home in patriarchal Bedouin culture were as a teacher or a social worker. High tech was never considered and there was a solid glass ceiling. It wasn't the right environment and there was the issue of traveling to Tel Aviv and Haifa. Portland's women-only technology hub solves these problems for Bedouin and Druze women. Portland also offers training, high-tech connections and opportunities. I wish I had such an option when I was younger. There is great potential here.

The Portland Trust (TPT) was founded in 2003 by Sir Ronald Cohen and Sir Harry Solomon. Its mission is to promote regional peace and stability through economic development. TPT Israel is focused on expanding economic opportunities for Arab, ultra-Orthodox and other marginalized communities.

Schwartz notes that Portland Trust Israel's leadership team reflects the organization's diversity. Of our four partners, two are men and two are women. Two of them are Jewish, myself and Einas Makhmurray Aharon, and two are Israeli Arabs, Dr. Nasreen Haddad Haji Yahya and Ayman Saif.

How many participants are there in your program?

Schwartz: We already have more than 220 graduates in core high-tech positions, and another 100 in various stages of training. Specifically, there are currently 110 Druze (90% women), 30 Bedouin women, 110 young Arabs (50% women), and 70 Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) men in various I am participating in a program.

So far, hundreds of young people from the Druze, Bedouin, Arab-Israeli, and ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities have become DevOps engineers, backend and full-stack developers, automation QA engineers, manual QA testers, It fits well into a variety of professions, including data analyst. .

When the Portland Israel graduate asked Schwartz to name some of the tech companies he's worked for, he rattled off a long list: Wix, Monday, Amdocs, Radcom, Vayyar, Personaletics, Dataloop, Finastra, Pagaya, Incredibuild. is mentioned.

3 View gallery

Portland Israel Women's Technology Hub

(Photo: Michal Hazan)

How is Portland different from other organizations in Israel that support the high-tech development of Israel's Arab and ultra-Orthodox population?

Schwartz: That's a great question. A common thread among Portland's efforts is the ability to reach talent not currently embedded in the tech industry and place them in leading companies in the industry. Unlike other initiatives, Portland Israel's goal is job integration, not job training.

Schwartz: Portland is building the infrastructure needed to identify talent that otherwise would not have made it to Israel's high-tech industry and to successfully integrate technology professionals from the social and geographic periphery into Israel's high-tech industry. I'm working on doing that. Candidates for our program go through a very rigorous screening process and, if successful, receive training in professional and employability skills. Graduates of our program are placed as young professionals in Israel's high-tech core. Once they are employed, support from the Portland Trust continues.

The basis of the Portland-Israel model is the creation of remote technology hubs (employment centers) for people who are unable to work in mixed-gender environments at corporate headquarters due to cultural or religious restrictions. As a result, technology employers are adding workers to their teams that were previously inaccessible to employers.

The Lotus Program operates out of the technology hub of the Druze town of Daliyat al-Carmel and offers a unique full-stack bootcamp program for young Druze women who want to build a career in technology and lead social change. I am. Similarly, Samana runs a women-only technology hub for young Bedouin women in the village of Zarjil, offering an intensive four-month bootcamp that helps participants discover their place in the world of technology. We help you find a career in ERP QA and QA automation. And CRM system.

Portland's Fursa (Arabic for Opportunity) program recruits talented computer science graduates from the Arab community, trains and prepares them for specific high-demand roles, and provides desirable entry-level positions in Israel's high-tech industry. Place it in position. Beyond Dev, on the other hand, is a gateway program into the high-tech industry for highly talented and capable young Arab academics who do not necessarily have qualifications in computer science.

Portland's Tora VDaat (Torah and Knowledge) program recruits ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, who are often unable to integrate into high-quality employment because they lack the necessary qualifications, to enroll in the prestigious computer science program at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. We provide the tools and resources you need to earn your bachelor's degree. – One of the world's top academic institutions and supports them through research.

Bushra Masreeb is CEO of Samana What makes Samana special?

Samana means sky in Arabic, but for me Samana is more than a name, it is the promise of a better life where even the sky is not a limit. Samana aims to create quality employment opportunities for Bedouin women that are adapted to the cultural constraints of their communities. In order to comply with traditional restrictions, Samana goes beyond training and mentoring to create important employment opportunities and provide local facilities where women can build their careers. Samana Women's Technology Hub in Zarjil provides women with a safe haven that takes into account their cultural requirements, while serving as a center of excellence in various technology fields. ”

Speaking of religious restrictions, Ramadan recently ended. How many people fasted at Samanas Zarjil Habu?

14 types in total! Masreeb proudly declares. That is also taken into account by the employer, in our case SolarEdge, which employs all Samana participants. This is just one example of how having a technology hub like this in Zarjil is a huge benefit. Women can feel safe and at the same time earn a good salary without compromising their traditional or religious lifestyle. Visually, our tech hub in Zarjil resembles her WeWork in Tel Aviv, except it's all Bedouin women.

Rami trains ultra-Orthodox men in one of his programs in Portland. These same men do not serve in the IDF. Why does Portland Israel need to further his career?

Schwartz: I totally understand that, but it goes back to what I said at the beginning. The only way to make Israel a better place is to be inclusive. The success of Portland's program, which targets ultra-Orthodox and Israeli Arab and Druze populations, only furthers that goal. Remember, these ultra-Orthodox people come to us without any basic basic studies (math, English, science, etc.) in their background. Currently, we have 70 men participating in our program, and 11 graduates are already working in high-tech fields thanks to Portland who have been accepted into Hebrew University's Computer Science program. Masu. That's a big step in the right direction.

Portland Israel claims to offer a local alternative to Israeli tech companies' offshore solutions. How does it work?

Schwartz: Israeli high-tech companies often fill positions with junior employees living abroad, perhaps because it's cheaper or more cost-effective. In Portland, why would we give a job at an Israeli high-tech company to someone from Poland or Ukraine, where there are skilled and qualified candidates who live here in Israel's remote areas? Keep jobs in Israel. Also, our alumni are loyal. We boast a retention rate of over 90%. They don't bounce around from job to job. The government is also involved in providing incentives to employers to hire in Israel. Portland isn't taking jobs away from Israelis. We are saving jobs for the people of Israel that would otherwise go to people overseas.

3 View gallery

Portland Israel graduates integrate into high-tech companies

(Photo: Michal Hazan)

How did October 7th and the subsequent war affect Portland Israel?

Schwartz explains that the war brought the state of Israel into a situation unprecedented in its history. Hundreds of thousands of residents in the north and south no longer live in their homes. Since the war began, Portland-Israel has begun working with government ministries and innovation agencies, including government agencies in the north and south, with the goal of adding thousands of new high-tech jobs to residents of these areas. The program was established. Note that I emphasize the word residents. This does not necessarily refer to the underprivileged people we normally work with, but to the Israeli population living in those areas. We are now in a critical situation. Portland Israel sees this great need as an opportunity.

I'll say something different, Schwartz added. As you know, on October 7th, many high-tech workers across Israel were drafted into the army. So who appeared in their place? Druze, Israeli Arab, and ultra-Orthodox workers who were not called up had to fill the gap. In other words, our Portland Israel alumni. They take on more shifts, they take on more duties, they do whatever needs to be done and they do it.

The admission standards to Bushra, Samana are very high.

Our participants had already proven themselves in academic research, but simply did not have the opportunity to enter high technology. Our participants serve as role models for other women in their communities. As for our high standards, if we want to reach the sky (samanas), we have to start from high.

