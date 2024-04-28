Google fires 20 more jobs over Israel protests, JioCinema's new Rs 29 plan, and other top tech news of the week





Google has laid off 20 more employees over protests over the company's $1.2 billion cloud contract with the Israeli government. Reliance Jio has launched JioCinema Premium plans starting from Rs 29 per month to support Netflix and Amazon Prime. WhatsApp said it could be shut down if it doesn't forcefully break encryption and other top tech news of the week.

Google lays off 20 more employees over Israeli project protests

Google has laid off 20 more employees in connection with protests over its $1.2 billion cloud computing contract with the Israeli government, known as Project Nimbus. These layoffs come after demonstrations were held at Google's offices in New York City and Sunnyvale, California on April 16th. No Tech for Apartheid, an activist group that has been opposing big tech companies collaborating with Israel since 2021, said Google will lay off about 20 more employees this week, bringing the total number of employees to 50. .Read the full article here

Reliance Jio takes on Netflix and Amazon Prime with JioCinema Premium plans starting from Rs 29: Benefits and other details

Reliance Jio has announced a new subscription service, JioCinema Premium. JioCinema Premium's new plans start from Rs 29 per month with special offers. After the promotional period ends, the JioCinema Premium plan will be available at Rs 59. The all-new JioCinema Premium plan offers an ad-free experience and offline viewing options delivered in up to 4K quality. Click here to know more about the new JioCinema Premium.schedule

WhatsApp to Delhi HC: Will be shut down in India if instructed to decrypt

WhatsApp has told the Delhi High Court that if it is forced to decrypt messages, the messaging platform will effectively be shut down in India. The Meta-owned company says end-to-end encryption protects user privacy by ensuring only the sender and recipient have access to the content of the message. Click here for more information.

Airtel launches international roaming plans available in 184 countries

Airtel has launched a common international roaming plan for its customers. These new IR pans will be available in 184 countries and prices start from as low as Rs 133 per day. Airtel calls this plan One Plan which allows you to travel anywhere in the world. Additionally, these international roaming plans also offer enhanced data benefits, in-flight connectivity, and 24/7 contact center support. Click here to read the full article.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE gets price cut for the second time, this is how much the premium smartphone costs

If you've been waiting to buy a premium Samsung smartphone, now might be the right time to do so. The South Korean smartphone maker has reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone in India. The smartphone, which was launched in October last year, was first priced in February this year and is currently undergoing its second price cut.

