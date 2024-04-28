“There’s so much innovation happening in this space.”





Solar-powered refrigerators are the latest innovation to play a key role in the ongoing fight against malaria.

As explained by Reuters, the “lifesaving rollout” of two malaria vaccines approved in Africa is made possible thanks to refrigerators powered by solar panels. The report noted that “thousands” of these devices are available across sub-Saharan Africa and are “ready to serve as the mainstay of malaria vaccine deployment.”

According to UNICEF, malaria causes 608,000 deaths each year, 95% of which are in Africa. His RTS, S, one of his two approved vaccines, has already made a huge difference in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi last year, with 1.7 million children receiving at least one dose of her vaccine. I have been vaccinated.

Cameroon will become the first African country to begin administering RTS,S this year, with 11 more countries to follow. The second vaccine, R21, was approved last December and “is expected to prevent about 75% of malaria cases when vaccinated seasonally in high-risk areas,” Reuters reports.

Early solar-powered refrigerator designs 30 years ago faced the problem of relying on batteries when solar power wasn't available, but technological innovations have led to refrigerators that use solar energy to fill ice. was developed.

“When the sun shines, solar panels generate electricity that is used to make ice,” Reuters explained. “At night or when solar power is not available, the ice cools the refrigerator without using electricity.”

Danish manufacturer Bestfrost has developed a refrigerator that lasts almost 115 hours, which Klaus Kording, innovation manager for cold chain equipment, said is “more than sufficient for almost every region of the world.” Ta. Wales-based Surechill also said its 30,000 solar-powered refrigerators are in use in 75 countries.

“There's been so much innovation in this space over the last 10 years or so that has really helped solve some of the problems that we've had historically,” Gavi Health Systems said. said Alex de Jonquière, Director of Strengthening. Public-private partnership organizations involved in global vaccination campaigns.

These devices are expensive, as noted, with prices ranging from $1,000 to $6,000. However, their impact on saving lives is immeasurable.

De Jonquière added that Gavi is taking the first steps to explore the possibility of using solar panels to power vaccine storage facilities in addition to refrigerators. The company is running a “pilot program” to test the plan at nearly 1,000 facilities in four countries.

