Federal Student Aid Secretary resigns after FAFSA backlash





Richard Cordray, chief operating officer of the Office of Federal Student Aid and the Biden administration's top student loan official, is resigning.

Cordray is facing growing criticism from Republicans in Congress and the higher education community over his agency's rollout of the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) program. FASFA has been plagued by numerous delays and technical errors that have plagued college financial aid offices and college financial aid agencies. Access to college was hindered for underserved students.

Mr. Cordray, don't hit the door on your way out, Rep. Virginia Foxx, Republican of North Carolina, who chairs the House Education and Labor Committee, said in a statement.

Ministry officials said Cordray's three-year term ends in early May and he has decided not to continue in the post. The Department of Education announced in a news release late Friday morning that he will remain in his leadership role through June to oversee the completion of key priorities within the organization.

This is a clear step and a strong signal from the department that they are aware that problems have arisen on the FAFSA and are taking it seriously, said FAFSA Managing Director, Financial Aid at EAB, an education consulting firm. said Brett Schroeder, who has been critical of the development from the beginning. .

But for those hoping to end a difficult year of financial aid on stable footing, the timing of Cordray's resignation could not have been worse.

Wednesday is May 1st, the traditional fulfillment deadline for most colleges, but many colleges are pushing back the deadline in preparation for FAFSA delays. Students are still struggling to fill out forms due to general confusion and numerous technical glitches, and universities are still paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to package aid offers due to a series of processing errors. We are currently waiting for student information records from the relevant educational institutions.

I was surprised at this timing, and I think many people were surprised as well. John Fansmith, senior vice president for government relations and national engagement at the American Council on Education, said we're not out of the woods yet.Even if you are very dissatisfied with the performance of the department or FSA [Federal Student Aid]I don't know if many people now think that a change in leadership is the way to smooth things out.

In addition to the FAFSA, Cordray's agency is being held responsible for implementing the Biden administration's so-called Debt Relief Plan B. The plan has been in the works since last summer, when the Supreme Court rejected an earlier plan for student loan forgiveness. This latest plan, which could benefit 26 million Americans, is expected to be rolled out this fall. That means the administration needs to work quickly to find Mr. Cordray's replacement, student loan forgiveness supporters say.

Mike Pearce, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center, said the president is relying on the person taking the job to be able to do it from day one. Plan B is moving fast and furious.

Cordray's resignation also adds to a long-standing leadership shakeup at the FSA. He is the third COO of the agency in seven years.

In a memo announcing his resignation, Cordray said he was proud of his successes as FSA commissioner, including providing student loan forgiveness for more than 4 million borrowers and holding educational institutions accountable for student exploitation and fraud. Some of them were highlighted.

He also mentioned making it easier for people to apply for and manage federal student aid, an obvious reference to the new FAFSA. While the form itself is intended to be simpler, and its new Student Aid Index calculation will certainly expand eligibility for federal aid, many people are disappointed in the new form's eventful first-year features. You'll disagree: FAFSA completion rates are down 29 percent as of April, according to data from the National College Attainment Network.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona praised Cordray's consequential leadership of the agency in a statement.

Cordray has brought about more changes to the student aid system than any of his predecessors, Cardona said. He said Cordray will overhaul the Public Service Loan Forgiveness and Income-Driven Repayment Programs, restart student loan payments for millions of borrowers, and support the FSA Enforcement Division to hold financial institutions accountable. It was highly praised for activating the .

It's no exaggeration to say that Rich has helped change millions of lives for the better, Cardona wrote.

Neither Cardona nor Cordray's statements mention the FAFSA by name.

fall guy

The Department of Education has been under fire for months over the chaotic rollout of the FAFSA. Congressional Republicans have vowed to hold the department accountable for delays and missteps, and the Government Accountability Office has launched multiple investigations into the project. Some Senate Republicans recently called on the department's inspector general to take a closer look at the planning and staffing decisions involved in the review, and whether resources needed for the FAFSA are being directed to debt relief programs. As code-raised advocates have pointed out, Congress mandated the form change but did not provide additional funding to make it happen.

At a hearing on The Hill earlier this month, Mr. Cordray emerged as the main target of congressional Republicans' anger over the failed launch. Student advocates who testified at these hearings also did not hesitate to condemn.

Justin Drager, president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, told lawmakers that when financial aid directors and presidents delay financial aid on campus for six months, the professional price they pay is steep. He said it would be.

NASFAA declined to comment on Cordray's resignation, as did Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott, the top Democrat on the House Education and Labor Committee. Mr Fox, the Scottish republican committee member, was more vocal.

Mr. Fox said in a statement that Mr. Cordray will be remembered for his incompetent leadership, blatant partisanship, and failure to deploy and reinstate the FAFSA. The Department of Education's Office of Federal Student Aid needs leaders that students, families, and institutions can trust to put politics aside and faithfully enforce the law.

But criticism of Mr. Cordray is not defined by partisan divisions.

This is not just about holding Congress accountable. It's a question of accountability, time, Fansmith said. If this is the case, the person responsible will ultimately be questioned.

Pearce said Cordray inherited a failing student loan system. Despite being dealt such a bad hand, Cordray played well, he said.

It's a tough job, Pierce said. He fulfilled his term. It is unknown whether he was running for another term.

contaminated heritage

Mr. Cordray has had a long career as a Democratic politician. He served in the Ohio House of Representatives in his early 1990s and then as the state's attorney general. He served as the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau when it was created under the Obama administration. He left the position in 2017 after clashing with congressional Republicans who wanted to shut down the agency and ran unsuccessfully as the Democratic candidate for governor of Ohio.

When he was appointed head of the Financial Services Agency in 2021, the news was greeted with enthusiasm by debt relief advocates. But it's certain that Cordray's legacy will be colored primarily by the FAFSA fiasco.

It probably wasn't fair to him that this would be the definitive act of his tenure loan forgiveness, and if people had talked about it, it would have been huge and important, Fansmith said. . But this is probably the biggest financial aid disaster in decades, if not the biggest in history. It's very difficult to walk away without being in a relationship forever.

As the dust settles, Cordray may not be the only one facing a heated FAFSA battle. A contractor working with the department, General Dynamic Information Technologies, which he received a $121 million contract to help overhaul its technology systems, could be next in line to be held liable.

Pearce said Cordray failed at the hands of these contractors and is now paying the price for that failure. Mark Kantrowitz, a financial aid expert and consultant who has worked on FAFSA reviews in the past, agreed that General Dynamic and other contractors are to blame for the delays and errors that disrupted the rollout.

Everyone's pointing. But what I'm hearing is that contractors missed deadlines and frequently made mistakes along the way, Kantrowitz said. They should also be given some sort of penalty.

But Kantrowitz said that while Cordray was clearly a victim of a department facing difficulties, his political priorities and lack of experience in student aid were getting in the way of the new format. I believe.

He said if the FSA had carried out the actual review seven months earlier, it would not be in this mess now. But they denied how big a deal this was. Even when it was clear that there was a problem, they continued to paint everything with rose-tinted glass.

Cordray's successor will lead officials in the difficult task of getting the FAFSA ready for its October reopening, scheduled for this fall, and universities that would normally have already begun preparing for the next cycle of applicants. need to be supported.

Schroeder said he hopes to find someone with good management and political savvy to fill the position because he doesn't think the issue will end in June. I think everyone is waiting with bated breath for the next step.

This story has been updated.

