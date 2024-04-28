You can now download two apps at the same time on Google Play Store





Summary The Google Play Store now allows apps to be downloaded simultaneously, a big change from the previous one-at-a-time system. This multi-download feature currently does not support app updates, but that may change soon. Google has been testing this particular feature since at least 2019 and has only now made it a reality.

The Google Play Store has gone through a lot of changes over the past few years, most recently with the ability to list AI-generated FAQs in App Hub, which uses AI to provide an easy overview of an app or game's features. There are also plans to do so. Meanwhile, we learned that Google is also working on allowing users to download multiple apps at the same time. This is a big change from the previous behavior of the Play Store, where he was only allowed one download at a time. Currently, Google seems to be broadly rolling out this feature to his Android users, but it's still far from perfect.

The folks at 9to5Google were the first to spot this handy new feature rolling out broadly, and it's already showing up on most devices, including my Pixel phone running Play Store version 40.6.31. Masu. However, currently he can only have two downloads at a time, and any additional pending downloads will be marked as “pending” until the other downloads are completed.

In contrast, the first leak revealing this new multi-download feature suggested that you would be able to download at least five apps at the same time instead of just two. With this in mind, Google plans to make some additional changes to the limits, hopefully allowing users to choose how many apps they can download at the same time in this way.

But it's still not perfect

Currently, this multi-download feature is not applied to app updates and, as mentioned above, the Play Store will only download one update at a time and leave the rest pending. As 9to5Google rightly points out, supporting simultaneous downloads of app updates would definitely be more convenient, but it's likely that Google will switch to this fairly soon.

Google has been working on letting users download multiple apps at once since at least 2019. However, the idea has not been implemented until now. To check if this new feature is available on his Android smartphone, download two or more large apps/games at the same time. Users may want newly downloaded apps to appear on their home screen.This works on Pixel smartphones.[ホーム設定]>[アプリ アイコンをホーム画面に追加]You can switch with .

