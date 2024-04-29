Justice Department uses “hoax market'' as excuse for antitrust lawsuit





Google has accused the federal government of rigging the market for antitrust lawsuits against the tech giant.

Nevertheless, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has not shown that Google controls a 70% share of the online advertising market, the company says in a court filing asking a judge to immediately dismiss the lawsuit. mentioned in.

According to a Saturday (April 27) report in Bloomberg News, Google claims that the division has created a market specifically for display ads that appear on the open web.

In doing so, the company said, the government is ignoring rivals such as Facebook, Instagram, Amazon and TikTok that compete for online advertising dollars.

Google said in its motion that there could be no serious argument that advertising on mobile apps or social media should be excluded from market share calculations.

If the judge grants summary dismissal, the government's case will be over before the trial begins.

PYMNTS has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment, but has not yet received a response. Last year, the department sued Google, accusing it of illegally seizing control of its online advertising division and seeking to break up the company.

Google, which has entered all aspects of the digital advertising market, has used anticompetitive, exclusionary and illegal measures to eliminate or significantly reduce any threats to its dominance in digital advertising technology, the department said. stated in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, brought by the Department of Justice and eight U.S. states, told a judge that the Google Ad Manager suite, which includes at least both DFP, Google's ad server for publishers, and AdX, Google's ad exchange, seeking an order to sell.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS examined Google's latest earnings report last week, which, like many big tech companies these days, focused on artificial intelligence (AI).

The report pointed out that CEO Sundar Pichaid did something that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had not done the day before.

He tied AI to ROI. Pichai detailed monetization strategies related to AI, pointing to clear paths through advertising, cloud services and subscriptions, PYMNTS writes.

Pichai cited the integration of the Gemini model into Google Cloud services and Google One's recent passing of 100 million paid subscribers, noting the strong growth and adoption of AI-powered services. He emphasized the importance of AI in securing leadership in cloud cybersecurity and enhancing user engagement on YouTube through AI-driven content and background features.

We're well into the Gemini era and there's great momentum across the company, Pichaiside.

