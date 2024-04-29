Sundar Pichai's highly-managed Google hits another milestone





Google's parent company Alphabet has reached a new milestone, reaching a market capitalization of $2 trillion. This made Google her fourth most valuable listed company in the world after his Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft. Microsoft has a market capitalization of just over $3 trillion, overtaking Apple earlier this year.

Google and Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at Stanford University (AFP) Has Google ever made this celebration happen?

Yes, Alphabet briefly reached the $2 trillion mark in November 2021 and earlier this month. However, after Alphabet's first-quarter earnings report beat analysts' expectations, the company closed above the benchmark for the first time on April 26.

Alphabet's stock has been volatile recently as investors remained skeptical of the company's ability to compete with rivals such as OpenAI.

What did Sundar Pichai say about Google's quarterly results?

Sundar Pichai highlighted Google Cloud's contribution, saying, “At Cloud, we've announced more than 1,000 new products and features in the past eight months.” At Google Cloud Next, more than 300 customers and partners, including global brands like Bayer, Cintas, Mercedes Benz, and Walmart, spoke about the success of generative AI with Google Cloud.

He argued that Google is well-positioned for the next wave of AI innovation and opportunities ahead.

The company also announced that it would expand its stock repurchase program by $70 billion.

Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial Services, told Bloomberg that Alphabet is very well-run. They boast impressive amounts of free cash flow and huge research and development budgets. It's impossible to predict which company will ultimately produce the best AI product, but Alphabet is a formidable force in this race.

