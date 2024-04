Google fires additional anti-Israel workers protesting at occupied offices

A Google spokesperson said Friday that the company has fired more anti-Israel activist employees, following the firing of 28 employees who occupied the company's offices on April 16 to protest contracts with the Israeli government. Announced.

The second round of layoffs came after Google continued to investigate employees whose identities “were partially obscured, such as by wearing masks and without badges, so it took some time to identify them,” the spokesperson said. the person in charge said. Some of the details were provided by a colleague who was “physically disturbed” by his colleague.

Google announced it has concluded its investigation into the nearly 10-hour protest that occupied Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's Sunnyvale office and workspace in New York City's Chelsea.

No Tech for Apartheid, which led the effort to pressure tech giants to abandon their Project Nimbus contracts and stop doing business with Israel, claimed last Tuesday that a total of 50 workers had been laid off. did.

fire anti-Israel employees

“Tonight, in an act of aggressive and desperate retaliation, Google fired more than 20 additional workers, including bystanders who did not participate in last week's protests,” No Tech for Apartheid claimed. . “Google is throwing a tantrum because its executives are embarrassed by the strength workers showed in last Tuesday's historic sit-in and the failure to respond to it. Now, the company is physically Protesters, including some who were not involved in the campaign at all, lashed out at workers who were nearby. ” A counter-demonstrator carrying an Israeli flag enters a parking lot near a protest at the Google Cloud offices in Sunnyvale, California, USA, on April 16, 2024. (Credit: REUTERS/NATHAN FRANDINO)

A Google spokesperson confirmed and was careful to reaffirm that “all terminated employees were personally and conclusively involved in disruptive activities within our buildings.” He said that

No Tech for Apartheid said it will not stop organizing against the Nimbus deal, which aims to establish a cloud-based data center in a project that would move much of the Israeli government's IT infrastructure to cloud-based servers.

“These protests are part of a long-standing campaign by primarily organizations and groups of people who do not work at Google,” Google previously said.

No Tech for Apartheid had been organizing protests against Google and Amazon since winning the Nimbus contract in 2021. Employees issued an open letter opposing the project, and a proposal to reconsider involvement with Nimbus was defeated at Alphabet's 2022 shareholder meeting. In March, then-Google employee Eddie Hatfield was fired after he interrupted Google Israel CEO Barak Regev at an Israeli technology conference in New York City.

