Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai's company allegedly laid off the entire Python team





Google has laid off several employees in the past few weeks. A new report by Free Press Journal reveals that Sundar Pichai's company has laid off his entire Python team in search of cheaper labor. According to reports, Google plans to hire cheaper labor outside the United States to reduce costs for the company.

According to a post on Social.coopon Mastodon (via Hacker News), a former Google Python team member said he was deeply saddened by the decision and said it was the best work of his 20-year career. Another Google employee wrote, “It's a tough day because everyone you work directly with has been laid off, including your boss. I'm sorry, but their role has been reduced and you're now hiring their replacement.” people were asked to do the exact same job.” Just because I played a role in a different country doesn't mean I'm satisfied with that. (I feel like I don't want to live in the US because capitalism is actually bad.)

The report suggests that Google is building a new team from scratch in Munich, Germany. He reportedly has fewer than 10 members on the US Python team, which is responsible for overseeing most of Google's Python ecosystem. Their work includes maintaining a stable version of Python at Google, updating thousands of third-party packages, and developing type checkers.

For those who aren't familiar, Business Insider recently revealed that Google has cut jobs across its real estate and finance departments. Affected finance teams include Google's treasury, business services, and revenue cash operations. Ruth Porat, Google's finance chief, said in an email to employees that the restructuring includes expanding growth into Bangalore, Mexico City and Dublin.

In addition, Google laid off hundreds of employees across multiple teams in January, including engineering, hardware, and assistant teams, as it ramps up investment and builds artificial intelligence products.

