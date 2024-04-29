Today's Google Doodle: Celebrating Tari Rangkuk Alu.Everything you need to know about Indonesian bamboo dance





Today's Google Doodle: To celebrate Indonesia's rich culture, Google has dedicated today's Doodle to Tari Rangkuk Alu, a dance style derived from the traditional Rangkuk Alu game of Manggarai, Indonesia. A feature of this dance form is the use of bamboo sticks to form a moving grid for the dancers.

About Langqual Dance

Indonesian traditional dances can be performed by people of all ages. Tari Lanku Al Dance originates from the traditional game known as Lankuku Al, Lankuku Al, or Lankuku Pestle Game.

Countries where Google Doodle is displayed

The Google Doodle dedicated to Tali Rankuk Al's dance will be available only in Indonesia on April 29, 2024.

Today's Google Doodle: The importance of bamboo skewers in Tari Rangkuk Alu

One of the most important elements of traditional dance is the use of bamboo sticks. Several dancers hold bamboo sticks and arrange them to form a moving grid on the ground. These players must keep their bamboo sticks moving in time with a continuous beat, while the dancers are required to jump and perform steps in sync with the beat.

Bamboo is a valuable and multifunctional product obtained from Indonesia's forests. The factory is not only a source of rural development and employment, but also an integral part of Indonesian culture, including dance forms, homes, construction materials, household goods, crafts, and musical instruments.

Today's Google Doodle: Instruments used in Tali Rankku Al Dance

The dance form requires the use of locally made instruments such as drums and xylophones. These instruments sometimes supplement the rhythmic beating of bamboo sticks. Dancers wear long skirts and headdresses or wave the ends of their scarves as they move through the bamboo.

The game evolved into a dance as people saw similarities between rhythmic jumps and dancing. Beginners move in simple patterns, while experienced dancers maneuver the bamboo moving in multiple directions, going around the edges and through the middle.

Published: April 29, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

