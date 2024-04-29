CMA's latest information on Google's privacy sandbox raises doubts among advertising executives





In case you missed it, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published an updated opinion on Friday afternoon on the pros and pitfalls of Google's efforts to replace third-party cookies with its own alternatives in the Privacy Sandbox. . Whenever this happens, it's a big deal. After all, the CMA is essentially a tribunal tasked with determining whether such initiatives fall into anti-competitive territory. And from the latest perspective, the company doesn't seem too impressed with Google's move.

Indeed, the CMA is more concerned than ever. The latest report outlines over 79 of them, a significant increase from the 39 listed in the January update.

What made you furious? Most of these concerns are simply extensions of concerns that watchdogs have long had. From suspicions that the sandbox only keeps Google on top of the advertising game to questions about who will be in charge once these alternatives go live, Google says they believe there are serious structural problems with the sandbox. It's the clearest signal yet from a watchdog. Sandbox has not been fixed yet.

But here things go in a different direction. The UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) is now part of the problem. Views on sandbox privacy protections, or lack thereof, entered the conversation for the first time, conveying further concerns raised by the CMA. In other words, both regulators are waving red flags, highlighting gaps in the sandbox that could violate privacy and expose users who should remain anonymous. This work adds a new twist to an already tangled story.

James Rosewell, founder of the Movement for the Open Web (MOW), a coalition of anonymous companies and industry players, said regulators should focus on several key areas, from latency and the role of cloud providers to governance and privacy. He expressed great concern. These are fundamental problems and cannot be solved overnight. The fact that the list of problems is growing as technology advances shows that Google is tying itself into knots that it can no longer untie.

Considering all this, it's no surprise that Google has decided to take the plunge and extend the deadline for a third time to eradicate third-party cookies. But what's even more clear is the lack of progress in addressing a wide range of concerns, or frankly all of them, from governance issues to whether the sandbox will favor YouTube. This means more extensions may be coming. At this moment.

Admittedly, three months is by no means enough time to resolve all the concerns raised by the CMA in its previous report, but when so much of the latest report looks like a broken record, it's worth repeating. Either our views are maintained or our views remain unchanged. Then it's hard to see how everything will be resolved, deadline or not. . And if these phrases don't exist, they'll just be replaced by even more problems the advertising industry has dug up since our last report.

However, this does not mean that there is not progress towards some kind of solution. It's like baby steps at this point.

For example, Google is considering ways to provide browsing and click information to buyers, the report said. This is a step in the right direction as it could help a buyer optimize programmatic auctions on her Chrome browser. But that doesn't address the larger concerns about these auctions. This means that Sandbox may ultimately maintain its top seller position in Google's auctions, thereby maintaining its influence over large ad spends.

The CMA said in an update that it continues to discuss these concerns with Google. This is a high priority area for us to solve.

This gives advertisers a glimmer of hope that the CMA is really committed to the sandbox and will make sure it doesn't create more problems than it solves.

But others aren't holding their breath.

They still wonder if regulators are asking some basic but still unanswered questions about sandboxes: will they work, can they be tested, and what impact will they have on other parts of the advertising industry? I would like to see Google do more to address these issues. And perhaps that not all sandboxed components are up and running, that the components being tested appear to be defective, and that there are legitimate concerns about whether they will ultimately be beneficial to the advertising industry. Considering, it would be hard to argue with these points.

To be clear, these skeptics are not expecting miracles. They understand the complexity of what Google is trying to do with the sandbox, and they recognize that the sandbox has some powerful elements. But they doubt Google's sincerity in trying to make it happen for the betterment of the advertising industry as a whole. Indeed, Google continues to promise that it will eventually address these concerns, especially since according to a new deadline he aims to say goodbye to third-party cookies by early 2025. But let's be honest, Google has been singing the same song since his first day of this story four years ago, and look what's happened since then.

Ad executives say having a trusted execution environment, not just Google or Amazon, could help alleviate some of those doubts. Similarly, making it easier for advertisers to build interest groups for topics could also address concerns, given that topics deviate from current practices. Bottom line: Some important changes that Google can make to the sandbox, specifically the Protected Audiences API, will go some way to allaying the CMA's concerns, and ultimately the advertising industry's. .

Time will tell if Google will address these issues. For now, the industry is watching with bated breath.

The CMA rightly pumped the brakes here, prompting Google to re-engage with the ad tech world and other markets. Because when you look at all of these things and a lot of them, the devil is in the details. [the sandbox] Drew Stein, CEO of ad tech business Audigent, said it is currently failing.

