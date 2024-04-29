Google cuts: Sundar Pichai's Alphabet division reportedly lays off the entire Python team





Google has laid off several employees in recent weeks to cut costs. Recent layoffs have hit the entire Python team, the Free Press Journal reported on April 28, following a move aimed at cutting costs by hiring cheaper labor outside the United States. Reported. The report highlighted that the Sundar Pichai-led company will essentially create a company. A new team will be established in Munich, Germany, to serve as a “cheaper” workforce.

Python is a highly sophisticated general-purpose programming language. His Social.coop post about Mastodon (taken from Hacker News) cited the comments of one of his former members of his Google Python team who was very disappointed in the firing. That person said his 20-year career at Google was the best job he ever had. Another employee told how painful it was to see his entire team, including his manager, laid off and replaced with remote workers overseas. This reflects the human side of capitalism's negative aspects and disillusionment with the American Dream, the report further said.

One such team is the US Python team. This team had fewer than 10 members, but previously managed most parts of his Python ecosystem at Google. According to reports, they previously worked at Google to maintain Python stability, update it with thousands of third-party packages, and develop type checkers.

Meanwhile, Business Insider reported that Google also cut jobs in its real estate and finance departments. According to reports, Google's finance chief Ruth Porat told employees in an email that the reorganization includes expanding growth into Bangalore, Mexico City and Dublin.

The tech giant also laid off hundreds of positions across various teams, including engineering and hardware, in January as part of ramping up investment and development in artificial intelligence technology.

Published: April 29, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

