Google Contacts redesign makes adding new contacts more intuitive

In Google Contacts,[連絡先の作成]The page has been redesigned. Cleaned up, with new buttons and fresh options. This redesign is rolling out in version 4.30 of the Google Contacts app.

Google Contacts has been redesigned to make it easier to add new contacts and edit existing ones. The new design is available in the latest version of the app, 4.30.50.628193927. Google has not yet started rolling out this version through the Play Store, but Android Authority contributor and tipster Assemble Debug sideloaded it from his APKMirror and alerted us about it.

Creating and editing contacts in the Google Contacts app is now easier thanks to a new, uncluttered design. Instead of displaying a long list of fields to fill in, the Create Contact page displays four required fields at the top and adds buttons below to enter other important but optional information. Masu.

Old design of Google Contacts Old design of Google Contacts

You'll see fields to add your contact's first name, last name, company, and phone number, followed by buttons to add email, important dates like birthday, address, and labels. There's also increased attention to the “Notes” field, which now appears more prominently and prompts users to add additional information about their contacts.

New design for Google Contacts New design for Google Contacts New design for Google Contacts

new at the top[お気に入り]There is a button that allows you to quickly add contacts as favorites during the contact creation process. moreover,[フィールドの追加]Clicking the button opens a dialog to add specific details, rather than filling the entire screen with input fields (which is how it worked in the old design).

If you haven't found the redesigned Google Contacts interface yet, you'll have to wait until Google officially rolls out the update. You can also try out the features by sideloading the latest version of the app.

