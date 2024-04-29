“Battlefield will be the ultimate sandbox for innovation”





American venture capitalists say now is the time to bet big on Israel, even as the country faces multi-pronged wars with Iranian-backed terrorists in Gaza and Lebanon.

Aaron Kaplowitz, who founded 1948 Ventures just days after the deadly Oct. 7 Hamast terrorist attack, became one of Israel's early stage dual-use companies – companies that develop technology with both defense and civilian applications. are investing.

When life-saving solutions have to be found in real time, the battlefield becomes the ultimate sandbox for innovation, said the former executive, who previously ran a state incentive program focused on attracting international companies to New York. Kaplowitz says.

As the Post previously reported, Kaplowitz's faith in Israel is such that some tech entrepreneurs and investors from the so-called Startup Nation are considering moving to the United States as funding dries up in the aftermath of the genocide. It comes from that. People who had previously planned to travel to Israel's high-tech area, known as Silicon Wadi, also canceled their visits, officials said.

The brilliant entrepreneur doesn't admit it to many, but he's considering retiring, one shady venture capitalist told the Post just two weeks after the attack.

But Kaplowitz cited the U.S.-funded, Israeli-developed Iron Dome missile defense system, which incorporates dual-use technology, as one of the many pieces of evidence supporting his decision to pour money into Israeli companies all at once. cites recent successes. When most people retreated.

Iron Dome almost completely shot down 99% of the approximately 300 missiles and drones launched by Iran towards Israel on April 13th.

The same predictive technology that determines whether and when to fire interceptors at incoming enemy missiles is now being used to predict wildfires in Oregon, reduce energy costs in low-income areas of California, and power outages across New York. Kaplowitz said it is being used to prevent. Involved in early stage investments since 2015.

Many of these companies will continue to save American lives, protect critical infrastructure, and create local jobs.

Kaplowitz said the battlefield becomes the ultimate sandbox for innovation when life-saving solutions must be found in real time. Above is the remains of a ballistic missile near the southern Israeli city of Arad.Reuters

Israel could greatly benefit from an infusion of cash. The country's economy has been hit hard by the war, with GDP falling by 19.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Israel's vibrant technology sector accounts for nearly 20% of this figure. According to PitchBook, Israel has more venture capital firms per capita than anywhere else in the world, and most investments in Israeli startups include US-based investors.

The country also has a track record of quickly recovering after conflict.

After Israel's 2014 war in Gaza, the economic growth rate was 4%, twice the OECD average. And after the 2006 war with Hezbollah, the Jewish state saw a significant increase in outside investment, some of which contributed to the birth of several innovative companies.

Anti-missile systems were activated after Iran fired drones and missiles at Israel.Reuters

“I have great faith in the power of Israeli startups and foresee a 'startup boom' coming,” said Avi Hasson, CEO of Startup Nation Central, at a conference in Tel Aviv earlier this month. He spoke at

After visiting the still-smoldering southern towns and kibbutzim on October 18, Kaplowitz said he quickly understood the need to inject capital into Israel's startup ecosystem, which he calls the beating heart of Israel's economy. Ta.

His other company, the U.S.-Israel Business Alliance, an organization that specializes in attracting governors to Israel, arranged for Hochulus' solidarity mission to the region.

Kaplowitz said defense technology used by Israel could soon be deployed across the United States. Above, a missile was fired during a military exercise in southern Iran.

He said Israel's economy was struggling, especially in the early years of the war. In an instant, it felt like every employee at a tech company turned on their out-of-office notifications, closed their computers, and rushed to the front lines to protect their communities.

Seizing the opportunity to invest in time-tested technology at a time of declining valuations was one of the main reasons Kaplowitz decided to start Miami-based 1948 Ventures, named after the year Israel was founded. said.

After making two initial investments, 1948 Ventures is currently raising $10 million to invest in 10 additional companies that have undergone thorough due diligence.

Mr. Kaplowitz and New York Governor Katu Hochul in October.Aaron Kaplowitz

Kaplowitz argued that each company targeted by VCs has the potential to be transformative in both the defense and commercial markets.

Kaplowitz said Hamas exploited the attack on October 7 by flying drones and dropping grenades on Israeli military surveillance and communication systems, allowing thousands of Gaza terrorists and civilians to cross the border without flinching. The company said it has begun investigating the underlying vulnerability that made it possible.

He felt that this catastrophic security failure opened the door to more effective perimeter protection solutions, and his first investment in 1948 was in a start-up company using destructive software to detect radio signals. I decided to do it.

Now, IDF has integrated the company's technology to detect, classify, and locate drones.

I believe that behind this punitive and existential war, Israel will emerge as a world leader in defense technology for decades to come, he said.

