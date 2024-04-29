Google cuts: Sundar Pichai's company fires entire Python team to cut labor costs





Google layoffs: Google has laid off several employees in the past few weeks. The company recently saw layoffs in its Python division, as entire teams were laid off due to Google's plans to cut costs by hiring cheaper labor outside the United States, Free Press Journal reported. The company plans to establish a new team in Munich, Germany, which will serve as a “cheaper” workforce, according to the report.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at Stanford University (AFP)

According to the report, a Social.coop post about Mastodon received a comment from one of the former members of the Google Python team who was very disappointed in the firing. This employee stated that his 20-year career at Google was the best job he had ever had, and that it would be unfair for the company to begin cutting jobs. Another employee said it was painful to see his entire team, including his manager, being laid off and replaced with remote workers from overseas.

The US Python team reportedly has fewer than 10 members and manages much of Google's Python ecosystem, managing the stability of Python at Google and updating it with thousands of third-party packages. , developed a type checker. This comes after Google was reported to have also cut staff in its real estate and finance departments.

Ruth Porat, Google's finance chief, also told employees in an email that the company is continuing extensive restructuring efforts to further focus on Bangalore, Mexico City and Dublin.

Google also laid off hundreds of employees across multiple teams in January, including engineering, hardware, and assistant teams.

