Watchdog reveals deep-seated concerns about Google privacy sandbox





The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) still has privacy and competition concerns about Google's Privacy Sandbox advertising toolkit, which led to the advertising giant recently delaying plans to remove third-party cookies in Chrome until 2025. This explains the reason why.

Google has worked in recent years to reinvent its software to serve targeted ads online because traditional approaches that rely on files called cookies used for ad tracking and measurement deny privacy. .

Chocolate Factory calls its advertising application programming interface (API) suite a privacy sandbox, but regulators and privacy advocates have raised questions about whether the software lives up to its name. Continuing.

Ad industry rivals are less concerned with the privacy aspect of the whole thing, but an overhaul of Google's technology stack could put them at a competitive disadvantage by denying them the data they use to make their ads more effective. I am concerned that this will happen.

Last year, Google began rolling out early versions of certain privacy sandbox APIs, such as the Topics API, in the Chrome browser to test the technology. This ad targeting technology has since been made available to Android applications as well.

The Topics API allows you to target ads to users on Chrome, Edge (coming soon), and Android devices based on interests conveyed through online interactions. This API uses an on-device classifier model to generate a list of interests inferred from browsing activity based on a publicly accessible taxonomy that currently includes 469 topics such as “Arts and Entertainment.” To do.

Each week, this API determines the top five topics for users locally, rather than over the network, based on visited sites that have implemented the Topics API. His website publishers and third-party ad providers for sites that support the Topics API receive a random list of up to three of the top five topics of their visitors over the past three weeks, up to a total of up to five. You can use these interests to display ads that reflect what your visitors likely want to see.

But the system is complex, and Google's assurances about the privacy benefits of its approach haven't convinced everyone, perhaps as a result of the company's continued involvement in privacy scandals.

The CMA on Friday released an update on Google's efforts to implement privacy sandbox advertising technology in a way that does not disadvantage rivals.

The report incorporates input from the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which oversees privacy issues. A draft of the ICO's Privacy Sandbox assessment, leaked earlier this week, revealed that the ICO still doesn't think the technology lives up to its name. And now those concerns are being expressed publicly.

The CMA's report lists around 80 issues that have yet to be resolved to the satisfaction of UK regulators.

“Regulators have expressed serious concerns about several key areas, from latency and the role of cloud providers to governance and privacy,” said James, co-founder of advertising interest group Movement for an Open Web. Rosewell said in a statement. “These are fundamental problems, and they won't be solved overnight. The fact that the list of problems is growing as technology advances shows that Google is unable to untangle itself. ”

Rosewell said Google has not given sufficient thought to the governance of the proposed new advertising regime, that most competitors do not want Google to give them new gatekeeping powers, and that most competitors do not want Google to give them new gatekeeping powers. They argue that ad targeting schemes should be able to compete fairly in the open market.

Among the CMA's persistent concerns about Google's technology is that Topics' interest-based advertising mechanism itself is poorly explained.

“We believe that the Topic Consent user interface is designed to ensure that the user's personal data is used or that the topics generated are used for purposes broader than interest-based advertising (e.g. “We are concerned that Google may not be adequately informing users about how it will be used (as determined by Google),” the report said, adding that Google plans to revise its Topics API consent interface. It added.

Topics data about people's interests may also be used for purposes other than advertising.

“Based on the ICO’s preliminary assessment, we believe that topic data may be used for purposes other than those specified in the API, and that doing so would harm users and violate applicable data protection laws. “We are concerned that this is a possibility,” the report states, but also points out the following points: “Google acknowledges that entities calling the API may use the data for other purposes.”

Another concern is that if the classification of interests in the Topics API is sufficiently expanded, the number of data points that may be sufficient to identify an individual may become larger. “We agree with the ICO's view that future utility-based taxonomy changes may pose new privacy risks,” the CMA report said.

Web publishers have their own fix wishlists, including how to fix incorrect topic categorizations on their websites and related interests. This report also covers other APIs such as Protected Audience API and Fenced Frames. It's clear that Google still has a lot of work to do.

Google said in a statement last week that it continues to expect the Privacy Sandbox to improve its not-so-privacy status quo. “We are working closely with the ICO and other privacy and competition regulators around the world and will continue to do so to achieve beneficial outcomes for our users and the entire ecosystem,” Biz said. Ta.

Google, under regulatory scrutiny, doesn't have a choice.

