Here's everything Google said about AI during its Q1 2024 earnings call





“We believe the transition to AI is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. “For the first time, we can approach AI in a horizontal way, including search, YouTube, cloud, Waymo, and more,” said Goldman Sachs' Eric Sheridan in response to a question in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. , I think it can have an impact across the company. And you can see that the underlying innovation is moving quickly. So this is a very leveraged method, and I think it's going to be a good thing going forward. “We see this as a real opportunity,” Pichai added.

Google reported $12 billion in capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2024. The company attributes this spending to its investment in technology infrastructure and confidence in the opportunities presented by AI. [artificial intelligence] Ruth Porat, Google's chief financial officer, described the company's overall business: Google expects quarterly capital spending to be at or near the same level as the first quarter.

The company believes the increased investment will “push the frontiers of AI models and enable innovation in our services, particularly in search,” Pichai explained. Pichai added that the company has started introducing AI features into the search space. “We focus on the areas where Gen AI can improve the search experience, while prioritizing traffic to websites and merchants, and are recognized for how we do this.” he stated. The company reports increased search usage among people using the new AI overview, as well as improved user satisfaction with results. “Since the introduction of SGE [search generative engine] Approximately a year ago, machine costs associated with SGE readiness were down 80% compared to when it was first installed at Labs,” Pichai added. The company plans to expand the types of queries that AI-enabled search and summaries address. This service is currently only available in the US and UK.

Other major AI developments: Google has combined its AI development teams.

The company has integrated the team that builds its AI models under Google Deepmind. “This simplifies development and allows product teams to establish a single point of access when building generative AI applications using these models,” Pichai explained. Google has also integrated its machine learning (ML) infrastructure with his ML team for faster decision-making, smarter compute allocation, and better customer experiences.

Monetize AI through the cloud:

In Q1 2025, Google Open (Google's paid cloud subscription service) introduced premium subscription plans that include Gemini Advanced. Google Open has 100 million subscribers at the time of the conference call. “Our differentiation in the cloud starts with our AI hypercomputers, which provide an efficient and cost-effective infrastructure to train and serve models. We currently have over 60 funded Gen AI startups. %, almost 90% of Gen AI unicorns are Google Cloud customers. And customers like PayPal and Kakao Brain choose our infrastructure,” Pichai said.

Google Cloud's revenue increased 28% sequentially to $9.6 billion in the first quarter. Porat said this reflects the significant growth of Google Cloud Platform due to increased contributions from AI.

Use of AI in Google Ads:

The company said AI innovation is at the core of every aspect of its advertising product portfolio, from targeting, bidding, creative and measurement across campaign types.

“We are excited about the overall value of solutions such as Smart Bidding, which uses AI to predict future ad conversions, and its value in helping businesses respond with agility to rapidly changing demand, and products like Broadmatch. have talked about how to take advantage of an LLM. [large language models] We match ads to relevant searches and help advertisers respond to what millions of people are searching for. This is basic. As advances in our underlying AI models accelerate, our ability to help enterprise users quickly and at scale, and improve ROI, increases. [return on investment] It's getting better and better. ”

In February, Google integrated Gemini with P-MAX, a type of ad campaign that businesses can choose from in Google Ads. This allows businesses to generate a selection of text and image assets to instantly fill their needs with P-MAX. The company said advertising effectiveness is improving when businesses opt in to Google Ads Auto-Created Assets (ACA). ACA is created using generative AI, and on average businesses using ACA get 5% more conversions at a similar cost per conversion for search campaigns and their P-MAX campaigns. doing.

Previously, Google revealed in its Q2 2023 earnings call that it plans to release generative AI tools for advertisers to promote their ads. The company primarily focused on its work in the field of generative AI and its impact on advertisers and online advertising. Medianama's analysis can be found here.

Stay up to date with technology news: MediaNama's daily newsletter with the day's top stories delivered to your inbox before 9am. Click here to sign up now!

Also read:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medianama.com/2024/04/223-earnings-call-heres-everything-google-said-about-ai-in-its-earnings-call-for-the-first-quarter-of-the-2024-financial-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos