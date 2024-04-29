Google Sans font is added to the rest of your Chromebook





Over the past few months, you may have noticed new fonts inserted into many parts of your Chromebook, as the Material U design language has taken over most parts of the ChromeOS UI. The Google-like font, which is much more rounded than the current Roboto we've been using for years, is called Google Sans. This is what you see on all of Google's front products and many of its internal websites.

Google Sans example

Google Store, The Keyword, Chromebook homepages, etc. all use Google Sans to varying degrees. For full visibility, this Google Store post uses Google's new fonts on all sides of the page. From menus to headings to paragraph fonts, Google Sans is everywhere and looks great.

I've been using the Google Sans font for many years, ever since it was called Product Sans. It has a great look that's attractive and modern, and the fact that it's made to work in headings, standard text, buttons, and anywhere else you need fonts makes it a great candidate for ChromeOS.

More Google Sans coming soon

Don't listen to me say there's no trace of this font on your Chromebook. In fact, if you look into the Files app right now, you'll quickly see that most of the fonts in that system app are already Google Sans. It's also in the quick settings tray and app launcher. However, there are still places here and there that the ChromeOS team hasn't updated, and this new change will have a big impact on the look and feel of multiple places in ChromeOS in the future.

Thanks to a discovery by 9to5 Google, it looks like Google is ready to pull the trigger and make Google Sans the default font across ChromeOS. In keeping with modern design languages, Chromebooks now display most information via Google Sans for the existing Roboto, although the latter remains as a backup font in case it doesn't work well with Google Sans. Looks like it will continue.

This sounds like a big change, but when it comes to reality, it will probably feel very subtle. As 9to5 Google points out, this change doesn't have an associated feature flag, so it just takes effect across the board when you flip the switch. Definitely keep an eye on it. However, the fact that this change in Chromium Gerrit has not yet been merged indicates that we won't see this change at least until his ChromeOS 125, which should be released this week with ChromeOS 124. In any case, it won't take long for most people. In any case, say a final goodbye to his Roboto on your Chromebook and hello to Google Sans.

