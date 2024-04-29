Empowering girls with STEM education and building the technology industry of tomorrow





Key Point:

Female students are often underrepresented in STEM classes. As a result, girls and young women have a hard time exploring the subject matter or imagining themselves in relevant roles. For example, the number of women earning bachelor's degrees in science and engineering increased by 34% between 2011 and 2020. However, there are still many areas for improvement. Mathematics performance is currently at pre-pandemic lows (thanks in part to years of distance learning) and elementary school students are below grade level standards, posing significant risks to children's educational development. This situation widens educational inequality and creates a shortage of new influx of STEM talent as this trend impacts universities and ultimately career paths.

According to a recent McKinsey study, 87% of companies already have a skills gap or know they will have one within the next five years. As technology continues to advance rapidly, the need to address this gap becomes critical. To address this challenge, it is important to reinvigorate young students, especially women, in their passion for STEM learning. The future of the workforce depends on the next generation's ability to meet tomorrow's technological needs. ePlus and Cisco are leading the charge on Girls Re-Imaging Tomorrow (GRIT). This is a hands-on, STEM-based program focused on introducing technology-focused career possibilities to a diverse group of middle and high school girls.

When addressing STEM education, it is important to take steps to close the IT skills gap and develop a diverse and inclusive workforce capable of driving future IT solutions and cybersecurity.

Addressing skills gaps through empowerment

Low math scores can hinder a student's ability to understand fundamental concepts essential to more advanced STEM subjects. As a result, students who have difficulty meeting academic standards may find themselves lacking the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively pursue a career in IT. This can widen the gap between the demand for IT professionals and the available workforce, leading to potential economic consequences. To address this issue, ePlus empowers girls by highlighting the variety of career opportunities available to them and providing them with the technical foundation they need to pursue these avenues. . For example, GRIT Education offers presentations from community and broader technology leaders and innovators, field trips to local ePlus and Cisco offices for behind-the-scenes experience, demos and hands-on technical classes. will be done.

bridging the gender gap

Reduced interest and ability in technology could increase barriers already faced by girls in STEM fields, such as gender stereotypes, lack of representation, and unequal access to resources. These educational setbacks could further perpetuate gender disparities in an industry where women make up just 28 percent of STEM talent by 2023. To counter this trend, initiatives like GRIT provide girls with valuable mentorship from skilled women in technical fields, demonstrating that girls can do the same. You can achieve success. Through these connections, GRIT instills in girls the same resilience and determination that has led women to success in their careers and lives.

Developing technical skills

The dynamic nature of today's cybersecurity and IT environments requires a constantly evolving educational approach to effectively prepare young students. An emphasis on hands-on learning is critical to this evolution of STEM programs. This allows girls to actively interact with technology, developing a deep understanding and true passion for innovation. As part of the GRIT program, girls have access to technology classes covering artificial intelligence and machine learning, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, coding and robotics, and more that may initially seem difficult or inaccessible. The aim is to increase your confidence in areas where you don't have much knowledge. Through interactive and motivational sessions, GRIT makes STEM courses more meaningful and tangible, resulting in a more engaged classroom environment and rekindling enthusiasm for learning.

Providing a learning environment rooted in the community

Inspiring young women in STEM programs goes beyond teaching technical skills to fostering a culture of community. By providing a network of peers and leaders, students can feel a sense of belonging and security as they begin to think about their future goals. Promoting community learning goes beyond her IT education. It's about establishing a supportive community for girls, with guidance in areas such as public speaking, ethics, online safety, and overcoming impostor syndrome. This type of mentorship allows girls to openly share and discuss their experiences, build confidence, and develop goals that will benefit them in the long term. ePlus' overarching goal is to empower young women by developing confidence and resilience, thereby facilitating success in both their professional endeavors and their personal lives.

Empowering girls through STEM education is about more than just teaching them technology. It's about fostering a mindset of curiosity, innovation, and leadership. STEM programs must prioritize creating inclusive and supportive environments where girls feel encouraged to explore, take risks, and dream big. By investing in the development of girls in STEM, we can pave the way for a more diverse, innovative, and equitable future in technology and inspire tomorrow's women leaders.

Elaine Marion, ePlus

Elaine Marion has been ePlus' CFO since 2008 and is responsible for all finance, treasury and accounting functions for ePlus, as well as distribution, human resources and information technology. Since joining the company in 1998, she has held the positions of Vice President of Accounting and Controller. She is the Chair of the Dean's Advisory Board of the George Mason University School of Business, and Mary She is also a former Director of the Executive Advisory Board of the Washington University School of Business. Ms. Marion received her Bachelor of Science degree with a concentration in Accounting from George Mason University.

