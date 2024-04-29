Many of you may have questions about your Google One subscription.





Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

A few weeks ago, my colleague Rita El Khoury wrote that Google One is losing its appeal, but people are stuck with the service largely because of Google Photos. She also asked readers and her YouTube subscribers what she thought about Google One. This result screams growing dissatisfaction among those currently subscribed to Google One plans.

With more than 14,000 total votes in our website and YouTube polls, many people said they plan to keep their Google One subscription, but their reasons for continuing to use it are due to obsession, familiarity, and Mostly due to the lack of a good Google Photos alternative.

The general sentiment of current subscribers should concern Google.

More expensive than other options available. But Google Drive's back-and-forth sync capabilities are unparalleled, at least on Android. So until the day Microsoft or someone else offers similar sync and storage features at a lower price, I won't make the switch. One YouTube user who voted in our poll said:

At the same time, many Google One subscribers are wondering whether they should continue paying for their subscription or move to other cloud storage services. Of course, there are users who have never subscribed to Google One, and a few who have subscribed and have switched to other options. However, the current general sentiment of subscribers is concerning for Google.

Google One tricked me by offering a trial of the AI ​​plan and apparently converted my 2 TB plan to the 2 TB AI plan. When he decided he wanted to go back to his regular plan, he was told that the plan would be shortened by 4 months and the new renewal would be in August instead of December. This is like the final test for Google. I bought the OneDrive plan (it's actually cheaper, gives each family user their own 1TB bucket, and includes MS Office) and am moving to that. The troublesome issue, of course, is the photography. “I'm using Google Takeout to get all my photos, but I'm still figuring out the best way to categorize them all into OneDrive Images,” an Android Authority reader commented.

I'm going to have a NAS on my network and probably back up all my photos to it. I currently have a 2TB plan for my family and the only reason I bought it was for photo storage. I have a Pixel and use a VPN, but I can live without it. It would have been nice to have a new entrant into the phone game, but we're stuck with either Google or Apple services, said another.

It looks like Google is doing a good job of that.

The writing was on the wall, so as soon as Google pulled the free rug out from under us, I threw away the photos. One reader, who has completely moved on from Google One, said that because of Google's strict handling of his YouTube and advertising, he would no longer invest in the company's products or services.

On the other hand, many Google One users want new additions to the service to make it more profitable.

I wish Nest Aware and Fitbit subscriptions were included like in the UK. One user said it would save them money and help them stay involved in the ecosystem.

I use cloud storage and YouTube Premium. I wish Google would combine these two subscriptions into one. But that will probably never happen, said one YouTube subscriber. Another reader echoed this request and said he doesn't want to pay for One and YouTube Premium. Get me a combo deal.

It looks like Google is doing a good job of that. The company recently announced that it would be discontinuing Google One VPN in order to improve the functionality of its Google One plans. We hope the company listens to this user feedback and takes the necessary steps to make Google One more appealing over time.

