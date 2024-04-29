



Earlier this year, Google was locked in a fast-paced race to develop artificial intelligence technology with rivals such as Microsoft and OpenAI, and was looking for ways to ramp up its research in the field.

So in April, Google merged DeepMind, the company it acquired with its London research lab, and Brain, the artificial intelligence team it founded in Silicon Valley.

Four months later, the combined group is testing an ambitious new tool that could turn generative artificial intelligence, the technology behind chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, into personal life coaches. are doing.

According to documents and other material reviewed by Google The New, Google DeepMind works with generative artificial intelligence to provide users with life advice, ideas, planning instructions, and mentoring advice, including tools that provide users with at least 21 types of personal information. They are said to be performing specific and specialized tasks. York Times.

The project demonstrates the urgency of Google's efforts to be at the forefront of artificial intelligence, and signals a growing willingness to outsource sensitive tasks to these systems.

In a slide presentation to executives in December, the company's AI security experts warned of the dangers of people becoming emotionally attached to chatbots.

Google pioneered generative artificial intelligence, but it was overshadowed by the November announcement of OpenAI's ChatGPT, leading to competition between big tech companies and startups for leadership in the fast-growing field. Began.

Google has spent the past nine months proving that with the launch of Bard, it can keep pace with OpenAI and its partner Microsoft, improving its artificial intelligence systems and bringing the technology to existing products like Search Engine and Gmail. It has been incorporated into many of the .

Scale AI, a contractor affiliated with Google DeepMind, assembled a team of workers to test the feature. They included more than 100 experts with Ph.D.s in various fields, and many more workers evaluated the tool's response, two people familiar with the project said. Ta. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

Scale AI did not respond to requests for comment.

Among other things, they are testing the assistant's ability to answer intimate questions about people's life challenges.

They were given examples of model questions that users might one day ask the chatbot. “I have a very close friend who is getting married this winter.” She was my roommate in college and was the maid of honor at my wedding. I really want to attend their wedding and celebrate, but I've been looking for a job for months and haven't found one yet. She's getting married somewhere else, but she can't afford the flight or hotel fees right now. How can I tell him that I can't go?

The project ideation feature can provide suggestions and recommendations to users based on context. A mentoring role can teach you new skills or improve existing skills, such as how to improve as a runner. The planning feature allows users to create a financial budget as well as meal and training plans.

Google's AI safety experts said in December that users could experience decreased health, well-being, and loss of autonomy if they followed AI advice. And when Google launched Bard in March, it said the chatbot could not provide medical, financial, or legal advice. Bard shares her mental health resources with users who claim to suffer from mental disorders.

These tools are still being evaluated, so your company may decide not to use them.

A Google DeepMind spokesperson said: “For many years, we have worked with a variety of partners to evaluate our research and products through Google. This is an important step in building safe and useful technology.” Many are in progress. Isolated samples of evaluation data do not represent our product roadmap.

The Times reported in July that Google was testing an assistant for journalists that could create, rewrite, and suggest headlines for news articles. The company has provided the software, called Genesis, to executives at News Corp., the parent company of the Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal.

Google DeepMind has also recently been evaluating tools that can further bring its artificial intelligence into the workplace. This includes the ability to generate scientific, creative, and professional writing based on documents, as well as recognize patterns and extract text data. Relevant to professionals in various industries and fields.

In a December presentation reviewed by the Times, the company's AI security experts also expressed concerns about the financial harm of generative AI, arguing that it could lead to a reduction in the workforce of creative writers.

Other tools being tested let you write critiques of arguments, explain graphs, and generate quizzes, word searches, and number puzzles.

One suggestion to help train an AI assistant illustrates the technology's ever-growing capabilities. Please give me a summary of the article pasted below. What I am particularly interested in is what is written about human abilities that are thought to be unattainable by artificial intelligence.

