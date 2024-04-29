Brazilian utility EDP uses AI to address climate change





Climate change is one of the biggest threats to Brazil's utility sector

EDP, one of Brazil's largest electricity companies, is increasing its use of technologies such as artificial intelligence to tackle challenges related to climate change as a core element of its strategy.

The company, a subsidiary of Energias de Portugal in Brazil, plans to invest 30 billion reais ($5.8 billion) in the Latin American country through 2027. Moving beyond traditional energy sources is both a business goal and an increase in efficiency in dealing with increasing energy resources. The complexity posed by the climate crisis is profound, said Raffaella Faturette, the company's head of innovation.

“We believe that innovation is key to the energy transition and can accelerate our businesses while overcoming the challenges we face as we move towards that goal,” EDP executives said at a conference in Rio earlier this month. He spoke on the sidelines of the innovation conference Web Summit. .

According to Fatourette, EDP's innovation strategy is related to business objectives such as decarbonization, electric mobility and renewable energy generation, among other themes related to the energy transition.

The Innovation team works with the business to improve efficiency through digital transformation and the introduction of new technologies into operations. “We are looking to the future without losing sight of our efficiency goals, in order to achieve tangible results and free up space to focus on what lies ahead,” Fatouret said. Ta.

Impact of climate change

Abnormal weather conditions are intensifying in Brazil, and in November 2023, a large-scale thunderstorm with wind speeds of over 100 km/h hit Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city. More than 4 million homes have been left without power for days, leaving power companies in trouble. to resume supply. The National Electricity and Energy Authority (Aneel) said the event was “very significant” and highly complex for sector companies, as the electricity grid can only withstand storms of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

To cope with increasingly complex scenarios, the company has focused on technologies such as artificial intelligence to better manage field operations, alongside weather forecasting capabilities.

Rafaela Faturetto, Head of Innovation, EDP Brazil

“The idea is that [in the face of extreme climate events]energy is fundamental, allowing us to act proactively rather than passively. [When there is a power cut]We need to be able to resume services as soon as possible,” Faturette said.

“We already use weather forecasting, but we are focusing on how AI can help predict events so that field teams can work more efficiently,” she added. I did.

EDP ​​has committed to reduce its emissions intensity by 85% by 2032 compared to 2017 levels, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 8 million tonnes in absolute terms by the end of the period. will be reduced.

To achieve this, the company will take steps to reduce energy consumption and the direct and indirect emissions associated with its operations. The company plans to move to a 100% renewable power generation matrix, electrify its entire light vehicle fleet in Brazil, facilitate the trading of renewable energy within its portfolio and reduce technical and commercial losses in distribution. .

According to EDP's head of innovation, predictability is critical now that the company is increasing its assets, such as solar power plants, as well as resources within its energy matrix. We are using clean resources and we are using technology to support that transition,” Faturette said.

Attention to solar power generation

EDP's goal is to reach 530 MWp of installed solar power capacity by 2026, with an investment of R$2.3 billion ($449 million). Currently, the company has 88 distributed solar power plants in Brazil with a total installed capacity of 254 MWp. Of these, 55 power plants (138 MWp) are already in operation and a further 33 power plants (116 MWp) are under construction.

In this context, the use of advanced technologies for predictive maintenance has also become important. “Solar panels are exposed to harsh weather conditions, so we have to approach them differently, and advanced technology is central to how we maintain our assets,” he said.

Faturetto said EDP's solar power plants are distributed differently than traditional power plants. “They are becoming more distributed, and distributed energy generation means that the entire operation will need to be controlled remotely, with the intensive use of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors,” the executive said. ” he pointed out.

Although EDP has primarily focused on solar power from an energy transition perspective, the company is also exploring other resources, such as geothermal energy, which uses steam from deep underground hydrothermal reservoirs to generate electricity. We are also paying attention to

”[Geothermal power] “This is the next big trend in this field, and we see great potential in Brazil, as the technology to access its sources has evolved considerably in recent years,” said EDP's head of innovation.

Commenting on the biggest threats to business, Mr. Faturette emphasized that the energy sector is undergoing transformation. “It's not just about energy transition and decarbonization. Brazil is moving closer to market liberalization, which will change the dynamics of the sector and also give us an opportunity to rethink things,” he said, adding that there is a need for deregulation of the sector. mentioned. Multiple companies compete, offering consumers a variety of supplier choices.

“Climate conditions are our biggest challenge. How we update our often aging infrastructure, how we maintain our assets and how we serve our clients in emergency scenarios are our main concerns. It's a matter of great interest,” said Faturette.

To address these challenges, EDP expects to see more concrete applications of AI in business within a year. “Right now we are scaling these efforts and have a lot of discussions about what that will look like. But little by little, we are introducing technology that addresses core areas of business improvement. I’m experimenting,” she concluded.

