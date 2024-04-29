Google engineer obtains H-1B visa after being fired





Alphabet Inc.'s Google recently began laying off an unspecified number of employees, marking the tech giant's latest job cuts as it seeks to cut costs. Some news outlets claim that Google fired his entire Python team, a move aimed at cutting costs by hiring cheaper labor outside the United States. A former Google employee recently posted on LinkedIn describing the night he, along with his manager and some members of his team, found out he was being fired.

Matt Hu has worked as a software engineer at Google for the past two years. He is in the US on an H-1B visa and is originally from China. He said the man cooked a large meal at home with his girlfriend and watched TV together before going downstairs to prepare for the interview as an interviewer. But the moment he opened his laptop, he noticed a problem.

“I went downstairs and opened my laptop. It was 9pm. I got this weird email that said, 'Cloudtop StopInstance operation has been started.' And it turned out that Cloudtop had just undergone maintenance a few days ago. I suddenly remembered that it was a scheduled task and something bad was definitely happening. I also looked up the meaning of “stopinstance'' on “Momaed'' (Google's internal search engine), but since the website gave me results, I decided not to believe that I would quit the company. “He said. Hu described the time as “the longest five minutes of my life” and said he was shocked to see that he was unable to access multiple sites and experienced a “forced restart of his laptop.” He added that he also received an “employment notification” email, which made him realize “I'm done being monitored by Google.”

In an ongoing post, the former Google engineer wrote that he sent a message to colleagues and found that other teammates were also affected. “As I was composing my farewell email (basically an advertisement) to the people under Skip Manager, I received another email from my direct manager. He too was fired, along with the TL from the team next door. ” he said in the post.

“As he wrote, “My hands are shaking as I write this email,'' my hands were shaking while I was reading it. He has been at Google for nearly 13 years. , founded our team from the first line of code and built everything from scratch. Now he had to say goodbye to his baby, and access to the company outside of Gmail was limited. So I immediately responded to the email, and suddenly the whole team showed up, and people were surprised by this sudden but devastating change.'' said in a post.

Hu said that after doing the math, he found that half of the team was eliminated. He added: “One of my colleagues posted a photo taken from the roof of her company. No, it was taken from the roof of Google. I almost screamed. “He's one of the most professional managers I've ever worked with. This morning, more people understood what happened.” Last night's incident prompted my manager to respond in a thread: “I'm not your manager anymore, but if I were you, I'd tell you to keep your head down, get as much rest as you need and move on,” he said. continued.

At the end of the post, the man said, “I'm moving forward, and we're all moving forward.”

He also shared a screenshot of the email subject line and posted a hashtag suggesting he was fired from the Python team.

