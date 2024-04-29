Orrick adds financial and technical regulatory advisor Ignacio Sandoval





Ignacio Sandoval Partner

Washington DC

Ignacio seeks regulatory remedies, interpretations, and exemptions, and serves as a subject matter expert in enforcement and examination matters, representing clients with the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on important issues related to their businesses. We will cooperate. He advises large U.S. broker-dealers on clearing, retail, trading, institutional business, financial responsibility and operational obligations.

Ignacio advises numerous broker-dealers on their obligations under the Net Capital Rule (Rule 15c3-1), Customer Protection Rule (Rule 15c3-3), and Margin (Regulation T, Regulation U, Regulation X, FINRA Rule 4210, etc.) I've been doing it. ), recordkeeping and reporting rules (e.g., Rule 17a-3, Rule 17a-4, Rule 17a-5, Rule 17a-8, Rule 17a-11, Rule 17a-13), and other middle- and back-office regulations. requirements. He has drafted market standard clearing and custody agreements for broker-dealers and has worked on various types of agreements affecting market intermediaries and participants, including trading agreements, customer agreements, distribution agreements, and platform agreements. I have experience.

Ignacio regularly registers and provides support for Alternative Trading Systems (ATS) and advises market participants of their registration obligations. In addition, we have helped broker-dealers develop management platforms for their customers, including money market funds and other cash equivalent products. He also has experience with financing programs, including money market funds and FDIC-insured bank deposit programs.

Ignacios' experience includes domestic and international broker-dealer registrations, customer account statement and verification requirements, anti-money laundering obligations for merger and acquisition brokers, buy-side and sell-side participants, trade verification and broker-dealer technology outsourcing. It also includes matters related to And the platform. He advises foreign exchanges and clearinghouses regarding U.S. regulatory obligations regarding access by U.S. persons to foreign options markets and securities futures products.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.orrick.com/en/News/2024/04/Orrick-Adds-Finance-and-Tech-Regulatory-Adviser-Ignacio-Sandoval The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos