OpenText secures your open source supply chain with the latest innovations

WATERLOO, ON , April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced an innovative solution to a long-standing open source adoption challenge. Developers spend a significant amount of time searching for open source libraries that comply with their company's adoption policies. OpenText Debricked Open Source Select is a unique solution to this age-old problem. It guides developers to select the appropriate open source components that meet their organization's specific security, compliance, and community health intake requirements before writing a single line of code.

According to a 2024 study from Forrester Consulting commissioned by OpenText, 66% of organizations struggle to find open source code that meets their organization's security policies. Open Source Select is unique in that it eliminates the guesswork by automating the management of open source discovery and ingestion based on company-specific policies.

Software configuration analysis tools examine open source risks and vulnerabilities that are already in use. Using a new automatic intake policy system, Open Source Select starts at the true beginning, before open source libraries are selected and integrated into development code branches, and gets ahead of potential problems. Open Source Select's innovative policy overlays give developers visibility into what they can use and avoid going back and forth through internal approval processes, saving potentially weeks of valuable developer time. Save money.

“A major source of friction between developers, compliance teams, and security teams is developers' choice of open source libraries. Our latest innovations make the discovery and adoption process much easier for everyone. ” said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer and Vice President. In open text. “With Open Source Select, we are filling a critical gap in the DevOps lifecycle. It increases productivity for developer and policy review teams and improves security by eliminating workarounds. To do.”

Open Source Select is easy to deploy and requires no special effort beyond installing a simple browser extension. The browser extension is compatible with the free version. It can also complement existing software configuration analysis tools already in use. Developers currently using the free version can visit the Debricked Select Extension to download Open Source Select.

What more should I learn? Visit Open Source Select to request a demo. Or stop by the OpenText booth (North Hall #4235) at RSAC in San Francisco May 6-9.

About OpenText Cybersecurity OpenText Cybersecurity provides comprehensive security solutions for businesses and partners of all sizes. From prevention, detection, and response to recovery, investigation, and compliance, our integrated, end-to-end platform helps customers build cyber resilience through a comprehensive security portfolio. OpenText Cybersecurity customers leverage actionable insights from real-time and contextual threat intelligence to deliver highly efficient products, compliant experiences, and simplified security to help manage business risk. can benefit from.

About OpenText OpenText, The Information Company, enables organizations to gain insights through market-leading information management solutions powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX), please visit opentext.com.

