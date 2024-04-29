Google suspends Trust Wallet from Google Play Marketplace





Just days after the FBI warned against the use of non-KYC crypto services, Google Play appears to have removed Trust Wallet, a non-custodial wallet, from its list.

Trust Wallet, a non-custodial digital wallet for storing cryptocurrencies acquired by Binance in 2018, has reportedly been removed from the Google Play marketplace. When trying to access the app page on Google Play, users are redirected to a blank page indicating that the application is unavailable.

Trust Wallet page on Google Play | Source: Google Play

At the time of writing, the reason for the removal is unknown, and neither Trust Wallet nor Google Play have released any official statements on the matter. Immediately after the news broke, Trust Wallets’ native token TWT plunged more than 5%, according to data from CoinGecko.

Founded by Viktor Radchenko in 2017, Trust Wallet provides users with non-custodial storage services for cryptocurrencies across various blockchain networks. The application was later acquired by cryptocurrency exchange Binance in 2018, but the financial aspects of the deal have not been disclosed so far.

This latest news comes as the FBI warns Americans against using cryptocurrency services from companies that are not registered as money services businesses (MSBs) or that do not comply with anti-money laundering regulations. This came to light shortly after a warning to avoid. As of this writing, it is unclear whether Google's decision to remove Trust Wallet is related to this warning, as other non-custodial crypto wallets remain available on Google Play.

