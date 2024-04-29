Phoenix K-12 school uses the power of VR and storytelling to bring subjects to life for students





Phoenix ASU Prep Pilgrim Rest has announced a new partnership with Dreamscape Learn. This will make it the first elementary school in the country to offer students a dynamic new learning experience that combines the power of experiential education, cinematic engagement, and advanced virtual reality (VR) technology.

The Dreamscape Learn platform allows ASU Prep Pilgrim Rest teachers and students in grades 3-6 to attend classes in any virtual location imaginable related to their subject matter, allowing them to teach in subjects like STEM, social studies, language arts, and more. can generate unprecedented student excitement and participation. That might mean exploring ancient Egypt from inside King Tutankhamun's tomb or studying the ocean from an oceanographer's perspective 30 meters underground.

We are deeply grateful to be able to provide this level of technology to the Pilgrim Rest community, said Richard Yarbaugh, president of the Pilgrim Rest Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Pilgrim Rest Church where the school is located. Dreamscapes' immersive classrooms give students access to knowledge and experiences they wouldn't otherwise encounter, including trips to world-class museums and tours of the moon.

In the years following the pandemic, U.S. schools have seen an unprecedented spike in student absenteeism across the country. More than a quarter of students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, up from 15 before the pandemic. Researchers say students' reduced motivation to participate in school is a contributing factor to chronic absenteeism, making it difficult for them to recover.

“We see this technology as a huge opportunity to spark excitement, curiosity, and persistence in our students. As lessons move from the page to the real world, children are only more engaged in their academic work. “ASU Prep Pilgrim Rest is dedicated to creating educational opportunities for underserved students,” said Principal Marissa Schnekloth. Dreamscape allows students to experience the power and joy of learning in a whole new way.

A collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and award-winning author Walter Parks, co-founder of DreamWorks Motion Pictures, Dreamscape Learn is a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and award-winning author Walter Parks, co-founder of DreamWorks Motion Pictures. We provide an educational platform that allows you to conduct lessons from any rendered location. Personally.

The installation of the Dreamscape Learn Pod at ASU Prep Pilgrim Rest is the result of a long-standing relationship between ASU Prep and the Pilgrim Rest Foundation, Inc., and is a collaboration between the Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Public Service (APS), Phoenix IDA and Salt River Project ( SRP) funds school projects.

Dreamscape Learn is designed to seamlessly integrate into your current lessons. Educators can guide students to explore ancient civilizations, distant planets, microbes, and underwater ecosystems all from within the walls of their school. Research at ASU confirmed that similar facilities have already been effectively provided to students at the university level, and that courses that integrated this new approach to teaching and learning improved student performance.

We want to enable students to become explorers and scientists. Josh Reibel, CEO of Dreamscape Learn, said, “Our technology can turn schools into starting points, from which students can progress halfway through their studies.” We know from the science of learning that student learning is most effective when a variety of teaching methods are employed. It is important that students learn from texts, lectures, video and audio media, and practical experiences, and that we create a curriculum in which students learn by doing, and learn to practice.

Dreamscape Learn will be implemented into Pilgrim Rest's curriculum starting this spring and will continue to evolve during summer school and throughout the 2024-25 school year. Pilgrim Rest will expand from its current preschool-6th grade enrollment to her 7th grade and her 8th grade. . Families interested in registering can learn more online at asuprep.asu.edu or call 844-692-3372.

About Dreamscape Learn

Dreamscape Learn is a collaboration between Dreamscape Immersive and Arizona State University that combines cutting-edge pedagogy with the entertainment industry's best in emotional storytelling. Dreamscape Learn redefines teaching and learning for the 21st century while aiming to close the learning gap for students. For more information, visit DreamscapeLearn.com.

About ASU Prep Pilgrim Rest

ASU Prep Pilgrim Rest, located on the campus of Pilgrim Rest Church, offers families in Phoenix's Eastlake community a new option for students in grades PreK6. ASU Prep Pilgrim Rest offers his STEM and arts-focused programs designed specifically to serve students of color, with an emphasis on community integration and innovation. With support from Arizona State University, we are creating new pathways to college and making higher education accessible to students of all backgrounds. For more information, visit asuprep.asu.edu.

eSchool Media staff covers all aspects of education technology, from law and litigation to best practices, lessons learned and new products. Launched in March 1998 as a monthly and digital newspaper, eSchool Media is dedicated to helping K-20 decision makers leverage technology and innovation to transform schools and universities and achieve their educational goals. We provide the news and information you need.

Latest posts by eSchool News staff (see all)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eschoolnews.com/newsline/2024/04/29/phoenix-k-6-school-taps-power-of-vr-and-storytelling-to-bring-subjects-to-life-for-students/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos