Google fired us for protesting complicity in the Gaza war. But we will not be silent.





Activism / April 29, 2024

For years, we've been demanding that Google cut ties with Israel's apartheid government, and we're not stopping now.

Advertising policy

Hundreds of demonstrators, including Google employees, gathered outside Google's San Francisco office to demand an end to its work with the Israeli government and to protest Israel's attack on Gaza on December 14, 2023.

(Teyfan Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the three of us, along with dozens of colleagues, participated in a series of acts of civil resistance coordinated at Google offices across the United States. Some employees occupied Google's New York office. Others occupied the Sunnyvale, California, offices of his Google Cloud CEO, Thomas Kurian.

The protests are part of the ongoing No Tech for Apartheid movement, which has long called on Google and Amazon to cancel Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion contract that Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services signed with the Israeli military and government. (NOTA) It was an escalation of the campaign. 2021. The deal provides cloud computing and AI technology to the apartheid state of Israel, contributing to state violence and now Israel's genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

The day after the protests, we learned that Google had fired 30 of us, including some who were not actively participating in the sit-ins. The following Monday, it was learned that Google had laid off 20 more of his employees, including bystanders who did not participate.

Google claims that all those fired were directly involved in the sabotage, but company leadership has not even disclosed the exact number of employees affected by the retaliation. We had to rely on the self-reported numbers of the workers themselves. We are disappointed, angry, and disappointed that Google has refused to engage with us.

We joined this protest because it made clear how our daily work at Google aids and abets Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza. As technology workers, we need to understand the double standards of allowing Google, like Meta and other tech companies, to promote propaganda of Zionist atrocities while suppressing the voices of Palestinians. I know what you've been to. (This pattern of censorship long predates our current wars.) We are heartbroken to see our creativity, innovation, and love of technology used for war. It's hurting.

Latest issue

Many of our colleagues sought reassignment to other projects or took leave in a feeble attempt to distance themselves from Project Nimbus and other military contracts. We also worked to encourage leaders to petition through office hours meetings, company town halls, company bulletin boards, and employee groups. Instead of engaging with us in good faith, our leaders have avoided our concerns, targeted messages expressing support for Palestine or opposition to genocide, and targeted our internal communications. Censored the network. These actions particularly impact our Palestinian, Muslim and Arab colleagues, who face an internal culture of hatred, abuse and retaliation. Ultimately, we felt we had no choice but to band together and suspend normal operations to get our demands through.

We would like to reiterate these requests.

First, Google must terminate its Project Nimbus contract and immediately cease doing business with Israel's apartheid government and military. Second, Google must stop harassing, threatening, bullying, silencing, and censoring his Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim Googlers. Third, Google must address the health and safety crisis of his Google employees. (Several workers have quit citing the severe mental health effects of working for a company that uses their labor to enable genocide.) And finally, Google Companies must stop retaliating against workers who speak up, stop disclosing personal information, and create a safe working environment for workers. All workers.

As Google employees at NOTA since 2021, we have raised concerns about the potential for surveillance and military uses of AI. In response, our leadership denied the military nature of Project Nimbus and insisted that the contract provided cloud computing for civilian purposes only. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in November that he was proud to be working on Project Nimbus as a partner with like-minded governments around the world who share democratic values. Stated.

But despite Google's purported ban on using its technology to cause imminent harm, Israel is using Google Photos' facial recognition to create a hit list of Palestinians. ing. Just a few weeks ago, Time revealed that Google actually has a direct contract with the Israeli Ministry of Defense as part of the Israeli Nimbus deal. Additionally, Time reported that the tech giants held talks to deepen their partnership during Israel's war in Gaza. Our leaders, who continue to profit from the murder of more than 30,000 Palestinians and the destruction of life in Gaza, are clearly telling us blatant lies.

The unprecedented scale of death and destruction in Gaza is enabled by technology companies like Google. An ongoing journalistic investigation into Gaza, dubbed the world's first AI war, reveals how AI-powered target selection systems work together to profile Palestinian civilians as terrorists, select them as targets, and unleash relentless bombing of civilians. It has been demonstrated that it is allowed. As reported by +972 Magazine, the Gospels classify the building as a military base. Lavender and Where's Daddy identify and classify Palestinian civilians as terrorists under false pretenses and track their movements for target selection. The Israeli Ministry of Defense intentionally deploys automated decision-making systems to eliminate human deliberation. One Israeli source told +972 that the machines did it in cold blood.

AI is one of today's weapons of mass destruction, and Google is a company willing to profit from war. Systems like The Gospel and Lavender are made possible through cloud computing infrastructure provided by companies like Google, AWS, and Intel. These technologies were initially used to enforce violent occupation, apartheid and genocide, but have now found a lucrative global market far beyond Palestine's borders, says the Tor Project Cybersecurity. write the experts.

Advertising policy

We are proud to participate in this sit-in as Google employees who believe in the power of collective, worker-led labor destruction at work for Palestinian liberation, anti-discrimination, and anti-oppression. did. We reject Google's complicity and silence as it pursues profits at the expense of human lives. We will not sell technological products produced by our labor to the Israeli military, which is committing genocide against the Palestinian people, and we will ensure that our technology does not harm, oppress, surveil, or kill people. Request that it not be used for any purpose.

Popular “Swipe bottom left to see other authors” swipe

We are not alone in experiencing retaliation. We stand in unwavering solidarity with workers and students around the world who are witnessing how powerful institutions such as academia and journalism are aiding and abetting attacks on Palestinian life. The repression we face here among health workers, students, journalists, and tech workers who speak out is nothing compared to what Palestinians are experiencing in their daily lives at this moment.

We call on all Google, Amazon, and tech workers to join the No Tech for Apartheid campaign and demand that our bosses divest now from Israel's genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. We invite you to join us in building the power to demand. As code becomes the equivalent of weapons, this call could not be more urgent.

Thank you for reading “The Nation”!

I hope you enjoyed the story you just read. This is just one example of the incisive, in-depth journalism we publish. It's journalism that changes the needle on important issues, exposes wrongdoing and corruption, and uplifts voices and perspectives not heard in mainstream media. For nearly 160 years, The Nation has spoken truth to power and shined a light on issues that would otherwise be swept under the rug.

In a critical election year and in a time of media austerity, independent journalism needs your continued support. The best way to do this is through regular donations. This month, we're asking readers like you who care about truth and democracy to support The Nation with a monthly donation. We call these monthly donors “Sustainers.” This ensures our team of writers, editors and fact-checkers have the resources they need to report on breaking news and investigative features that often take weeks or months to publish. We are a small but strong group of supporters. etc.

There's a lot to talk about in the coming months, from the presidential election and the Supreme Court fight to the fight for bodily autonomy. We will cover all of these issues and more, and this will only be possible with the support of our sustained donors. Donate now. We welcome any amount you can donate each month, even if it's just the cost of a cup of coffee.

The Nation does not bend to the interests of business owners or advertisers. We only answer to readers like you who make our work possible. Please consider making a recurring donation today so we can continue to hold those in power accountable.

Thank you for your generosity.

Mohammad Khatami, Zelda Montez, Kate Sim

All authors are former Google employees and members of the No Tech for Apartheid campaign.

Other works by The Nation

The attempts to intimidate students highlight something ominous: the erosion of democratic principles.

Razia Iqbal

Across the United States, pro-Palestinian students are facing repression, suspension, and arrest. We asked more than a dozen students to share how their school restricts media rights.

Student Nation / Student Nation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenation.com/article/activism/google-firings-gaza-project-nimbus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos