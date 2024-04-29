Google releases massive new feature boost for older Android phones





Ukraine – 2023/03/15: In this photo illustration, the logo of the mobile operating system Android 14… [+] The Android logo will be displayed on your smartphone and the Android logo will be displayed on your PC screen. (Photo illustration: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket, Getty Images)

SOPA Image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

This article was updated on April 29th. Update the following:

Following Samsung's sudden AI announcement, Google is now rolling out its Gemini app to more Android users.

When the company first announced its Gemini app for Android earlier this year, it said it would only target devices running Android 12 or later. However, for older devices running Android 10 and Android 11, you can now install the latest version of Gemini for Android, v1.0.626720042, via the Play Store.

@isumantadas discovered on Twitter/X that testing by Android Police and 9To5Google's Artem Russakovskii shows that Gemini does indeed work on phones running Android 10 and 11, and the experience is similar to that on newer phones. has been shown to work similarly.

More from FORBES Google's unexpected new Nest device reveals disrupted future By Janhoi McGregor

This is a big move by Google as both operating systems are still very popular. Android 10 and 11 currently account for 8.82% and 16.57% of the global Android installed base, respectively. Millions of devices now have access to Google's latest AI technology.

This could also be good news for users of older Pixel smartphones and other Android-branded devices. Will we see Circle to Search available on more phones someday? Or is it some other Pixel-specific AI-powered feature? The Geminis support page notes that the devices running the app need to run properly. states that it requires 4GB of RAM, and many devices fall into this range. It will be interesting to see how far Google can push Gemini and Gemini-related tools to smartphones deep in his Android world.

Google and Samsung both surprised users by rolling out their headline AI tools to older phones. Recently, Samsung announced that the Galaxy S23 series will be updated with Live Translation, Circle to Search, Note Assist, Generated Image Editing, and other AI features. A month later, it announced that the same update would be applied to the Galaxy S22 series.

More from FORBES Google lowers Pixel 8 series prices again By Janhoi McGregor

Just four months ago, these tools were exclusive to the Galaxy S24. Google is also constantly updating older devices with new features through its Feature Drop program, so there's a precedent here that could bear further fruit in the future. This is no surprise, as Google CEO Sundar Pichai already declared in January that we are entering the “Age of Gemini.”

Google has not yet confirmed the Gemini update. However, I think the company will hold out well until next month's I/O conference, where we can expect a number of Gemini announcements.

Updated April 29: Google has announced the schedule for I/O 2024. As expected, AI will feature heavily in talks and presentations. Of course, there are no details regarding the content of the speech, but it is clear that Gemini will be mentioned several times by multiple speakers from different fields. Gemini is mentioned 20 times on the I/O scheduling site.

Google says Gemini will play a role in building next-generation AI apps and further integrate with Maps. You're also promised to learn about new features in the Gemini API and how generative AI will work in the upcoming Android 15 operating system.

I think Google will officially announce at I/O that Gemini is now available for Android 10 and 11. But this is part of a broader announcement about new features, which may also make their way to older devices. Samsung and Google have a clear pattern when it comes to rolling out new AI features to older devices. Neither company will want to miss out on making the most of obvious marketing opportunities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jaymcgregor/2024/04/29/google-gemini-ai-app-feature-release-android-10-android-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos