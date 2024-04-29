Google engineer fired on H-1B visa shares 5 ways immigrants can embrace unemployment | Trending





A Google software engineer described his recent layoffs from the internet giant as the “worst nightmare” imaginable for a tech immigrant. The man, originally from China, was in the U.S. on an H-1B visa and had been working for the company for two years.

The engineer, who also worked for Amazon in the past, shared on LinkedIn how he prepared to “embrace” his layoff. He also shared what he learned after facing the effects of layoffs in 2019.

The employee was part of a wave of layoffs at tech companies when Google began cutting jobs more than two years ago, when other tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and X (formerly Twitter) also suffered layoffs. During that time, he said, he realized that it could happen to him too. line sooner or later.

“Rather than being completely caught off guard, it's better to prepare in advance to 'accept' a layoff,” he wrote, listing five things he did to soften the blow of sudden job loss. shared.

Here are five tips shared by Google engineers that are especially applicable to H-1B visa holders. First, the engineer taught himself the rules that apply to people laid off on H-1B visas. He read stories about how immigrants lost their jobs and what they did to earn more time in the United States. “I am prepared for the hard work ahead, where everything will happen at a fast pace, many sleepless nights, many difficult questions about leit codes and system design, and only a few exchanges with recruiters. The second step for Google employees was “Don't YOLO.” He consciously cut back on his spending last year, postponing plans to upgrade his apartment and buy a new car. He secured his savings for one year. “I always have at least 12 months worth of living expenses in my checking account, and I'm prepared to spend it in a single day,” he said. Third, he said it's important to have a backup of his co-workers' contacts. Because companies can quickly revoke access to these if an employee is fired. “I kept a work diary of what I've been working on each week since last year. It will be very helpful in the interview,” he said. Similarly, he wrote down the passwords for all his accounts, including his salary account, insurance account, and 401k. account and his HSA account. He saved all login information to his personal email. Finally, Google engineers called on people to help those in need of work and spread their message.

“The party's over. I'd rather turn down another shot of tequila, grab my credit card and get ready to head to the car early than pass out at the end of the show,” he said.

