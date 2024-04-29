Addressing risks posed by innovation





Explanation

In today's fast-paced world, most companies are racing to implement the latest technology and innovation to meet customer demands for convenience and accessibility. After all, who doesn't love banking from their phone or shopping from their couch 24/7?

To meet these demands, companies are rushing to implement new technology as soon as it emerges, but while enhancing business operations is undoubtedly lucrative, it also comes at the cost of risk. As we enjoy all the luxuries of innovation, cybercriminals are poised to exploit the vulnerabilities exposed by these changes. Industries such as healthcare and financial services are particularly attractive targets because they are tasked with protecting valuable data and assets, but cybercrime is a threat to all industries. As a result, a proactive approach to cyber risk management, including proactive and ongoing action to assess and address risks posed by innovation, is highlighted as a strategic necessity.

Traditional cybersecurity practices are like playing a never-ending game of whack-a-mole. Because as soon as one risk or vulnerability is addressed, another one emerges, creating new challenges. In a rapidly evolving threat landscape, this can be frustrating, time-consuming, and ineffective. This ever-changing complexity further highlights the dynamic landscape of cybersecurity. Be aware that any change, such as opening a new physical location, merging with another company, or implementing an online bill payment system, comes with risks, and any change opens the door to new vulnerabilities. we know. It's dark, isn't it? Yes, warnings about risk are ominous, but there are ways for companies to successfully participate in innovation and prepare for the inevitable risks. It's about accepting new ways of thinking.

In PwC's latest annual Global CEO Survey, financial sector and capital markets CEOs report significant concerns about the threat to profitability from changing consumer demand and behavior. As a way to address this potential problem, CEOs are investing heavily in technologies such as AI and cloud solutions to improve customer experience and eliminate potential threats to revenue by automating processes and systems. We are taking precautions to reduce this.

However, a lack of attention to cybersecurity when implementing these technology solutions creates significant risks for organizations where trust is critical. When companies integrate new processes, especially new technologies, cybersecurity often takes a backseat. This mindset leaves businesses and customers vulnerable to threat actors, so it's time for a major shift in how we perceive change, risk, and strategy.

action plan

The most effective approach is to integrate cybersecurity defenses in tandem with new technologies, rather than as a reactive response to sudden threats. By putting down the hammer and approaching cyber risks using real-time data, businesses can stay ahead of emerging threats rather than hoping to be prepared and respond in a timely manner. can. Technology development must be designed and planned with potential risk exposure at the forefront. This proactive approach addresses both challenges simultaneously, improving performance and strengthening security measures through technology. To implement this approach, you can implement a cyber framework that integrates with new projects at every stage, even if it means extending the development schedule. In this way, companies can address both challenges in complementary ways, improving performance through technology while strengthening cybersecurity.

This approach not only protects against cyber threats but also improves the customer experience. This is because customers often demand seamless, convenient, and secure services. By integrating cybersecurity alongside technology implementation, businesses across all industries can improve customer experience while maintaining trust.

It is important for companies to work with trusted partners in cyber risk management to assess the risks of new technologies as they are created, rather than reacting to the risks they create. This approach allows businesses to identify potential vulnerabilities in new technologies early and implement appropriate security measures to mitigate the risks, rather than reacting after the business and customers are already at risk. can do. This assessment allows you to identify potential vulnerabilities within your technology and determine the level of risk associated with each vulnerability. Based on this assessment, a plan is developed to reduce risk and ensure system and data security. This information can be used to create and implement policies and procedures to manage and monitor new technologies to ensure ongoing security.

These recommendations remind us that being proactive doesn't just mean addressing risks from new product or service offerings. It also means being proactive in defining, implementing, and measuring the effectiveness of risk assessments, as well as implementing best practices that can mitigate risks before they occur.

By taking a proactive approach to overall cyber risk management, businesses across all industries can better detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber threats while integrating the latest cutting-edge technologies. And the best part? Your company detects threats before they appear, so you can put that mallet away.

