Google layoffs: fired employee posts ordeal on Linkedin: 'Longest 5 minutes of my life'





Amid media reports that Alphabet's Google has fired its entire Python team in an effort to cut costs by hiring cheaper labor outside the U.S., the door was recently revealed on social media by a former Google engineer. The post went viral on social media. media.

Former employee Matt Fu told LinkedIn about the night he, along with his manager and other members of his team, learned he had been fired.

He has worked as a software engineer at Google for the past two years and holds an H-1B visa.

Hu, who is from China, said he and his girlfriend cooked a meal at home and watched TV together that night.

He added that he noticed the problem the moment he opened his laptop.

Also read: Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai's Alphabet unit fires entire Python team, report released

I went downstairs and opened my laptop. It was 9pm. I received a strange email saying “Cloudtop StopInstance operation has been started”. He suddenly remembered that he had just done some maintenance on Cloudtop a few days ago. This is not a scheduled task and something bad is definitely happening. I even looked up what “stopinstance'' means on Momaed (Google's internal search engine) and found the results from the website, so I decided not to believe that I was leaving the company,'' Hu said. said.

He said it was the longest five minutes of my life. ”

Also read: Sundar Pichai fires 20 more employees in protest of Google-Israel cloud deal

Hu added that he was shocked to see that he was unable to access multiple sites and was forced to restart his laptop.

He also received an email saying “Notice of your employment,'' which made him realize his tenure at Google was over. ”

Matt Fu then sent a message to his colleagues and found out that the other members were also fired.

Also read: Tesla to lay off 693 employees in Nevada, announced in government notice

my hands were shaking

Skip While I was composing my farewell email (basically an advertisement) to the people under my manager, I received another email from my direct manager. He was also fired along with the TL of the team next to us,” he wrote in the post.

As he wrote, “My hands are shaking as I write this email,” my hands were shaking as I read it. He has been with his Google for nearly 13 years, founded our team from the first line of code and built everything from scratch, but with limited internal access outside of Gmail and a baby… I had to say goodbye. I immediately responded to the email, and suddenly the whole team showed up, and people were surprised by this sudden but devastating change even in the middle of the night. We all know what that means to the team,” said a former employee.

Milestone alert! Livemint tops the charts as the fastest growing news website in the world. Click here for more information.

Unlock a world of benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and personalized newsfeeds, it's all here, just a click away. Log in here!

Get all the company news and updates with Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news.Show more Show less

Published: April 29, 2024, 9:12 PM IST

Topics you may be interested in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/google-layoffs-sacked-employee-posts-ordeal-on-linkedin-longest-5-minutes-in-my-life-11714400500504.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos